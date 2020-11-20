SI.com
CalSportsReport
Pac-12 Football Picks: Week 3 Questions - COVID-19 Continues to Have Impact

Jeff Faraudo

The Texas State Bobcats of the Sun Belt Conference will play their 11th game this weekend. Out here in the Pac-12 it’s Week 3.

Unless you’re a fan of the Utah Utes, in which case Saturday’s home game vs. USC is the season opener. They hope.

Welcome to college football in the era of COVID-19.

Cal expects to play for the first time for against an opponent that’s on the schedule. The Bears’ opener against Washington was canceled, as was last week’s game at Arizona State.

That sent Cal to the Rose Bowl with less than two days’ notice last Sunday and things didn’t go well. The Bears lost 34-10 to UCLA.

Things could be worse: Texas State is 1-9.

All picks against the spread

Lines taken from vegasinsider.com (updated Tuesday lines)

Last week: Jake 3-2, Jeff 2-3

Season: Jake 4-5, Jeff 3-6

Saturday

UCLA (plus-13.5) at Oregon (12:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Jake:  If UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson doesn't play, as suspected, Bruins may not have enough offense to stay close. Nonetheles . . . Pick: UCLA

Jeff: This is a tricky betting line because Oregon could roll over the Bruins, but UCLA can score points. It would be a no-brainer if fans were allowed at Autzen Stadium, but then the spread might be bigger still. Even so . . . Pick: Oregon

Cal (minus-3.5) at Oregon State (12:30 p.m., FS1)

Jake: I expect a huge improvement from Cal’s Week 1 performance. If there isn’t Bears will get crushed. Pick: Cal

Jeff: I have believed for most of the past year that Cal would be a pretty good team this season. Not great maybe, but pretty good. And pretty good should beat Oregon State. Plus, if the Bears lose this one, it’s a lost season. Pick: Cal

Arizona (plus-11) at Washington (5 p.m., FOX)

Jake: Wildcats and QB Grant Gunnell looked pretty good against USC, and Washington still has quarterback issues. Pick: Arizona

Jeff: The Huskies could only beat Oregon State by six points, and a controversial official’s call might have impacted the result. The Wildcats appear good enough to lose by only a touchdown. Pick: Arizona

USC (minus-3) at Utah (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Jake: USC has two games under its belt; Utah has none. And some Utah players probably will not be available. Pick: USC

Jeff: I’m frankly amazed this game is even happening. Almost 24 percent of Utahns recently tested for COVID-19 are getting positive results. That’s why this is the Utes’ season opener . . . five days before Thanksgiving. Pick: USC

Washington State (plus-2.5) at Stanford (8 p.m., FS1)

Jake: Jake: Cougars freshman QB Jayden de Laura is out, and we expect Stanford to improve in Davis Mills’ second game. Pick: Stanford

Jeff: I was ready to pick the Cougars. Then COVID-19 showed up and sent WSU's quarterback to quarantine. Pick: Stanford

