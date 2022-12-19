Two Cal Transfers Find New Homes

Two more Cal players who entered the transfer portal recently have found new homes.

Outside linebacker Orin Patu announced over the weekend that he has committed to Arizona, and outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake has reportedly committed to Hawaii.

Patu played in 10 games for Cal in 2022 and recorded seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, including 1.0 sacks, and had one interception.

Patu made one start in his Cal career and that came in the 2020 season when he was a redshirt freshman

Patu played in 26 games in his four seasons at Cal and had tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, including 2.0 sacks.

Hisatake, a redshirt freshman at Cal this past season, announced last week he was entering the transfer portal, and Stephen Tsai of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that Hisatake has committed to Hawaii.

Hisatake has four years of college eligibility remaining.

Hisatake moved to Hawaii from American Samoa when he was 3 months old and grew up in Honolulu. He played his final year of high school football at Westview High School in Portland, Oregon.

He chose to commit to Cal over offers from Arizona, Arizona State and Boise State, among others.

However, Hisatake did not get on the field for games in his true freshman season of 2021 or his redshirt freshman year in 2022.

He is the 10th scholarship player at Cal to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 season, and six of them have found new homes. Offensive lineman Ben Coleman, running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zeller are all transferring to Arizona State, and linebacker Femi Oladejo is transferring to UCLA.

Cover photo of Orin Patu (48) is by John Hefti, USA TODAY Sports

