Cal Football: Athlon Predicts Chase Garbers Will Have a Breakout Year

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers is one of 35 college football players Athlon magazine projects to have a breakout season in 2020.

Here is what the magzine said about Garbers, who will be a fourth-year junior this season:

How big of a difference does a healthy Garbers make to California’s offense? Consider this: He went 7-0 when starting and playing for more than a half in 2019. Garbers threw for 1,772 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three picks in nine overall appearances and added another 223 yards and three scores on the ground. Former NFL coordinator Bill Musgrave is set to take over the play-calling duties in Berkeley next season, and the veteran assistant should help Garbers elevate his play in 2020.

Garbers was one of five entries from the Pac-12 conference in the Athlon report.

Athlon grouped three USC receivers (Kyle Ford, Drake London and Bru McCoy) as one entry in its list of 35 breakout players, and it also cited Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, Utah defensive lineman Mika Tafua and Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux.

How did Athlon define a breakout player?

The definition of a breakout player in college football varies from each analyst or fanbase, but one thing is certain when looking ahead at the 2020 season and the players returning: regardless of the position, breakout players will have a huge role in shaping conference title races and the national championship and playoff picture. Joe Burrow's breakout year was a big reason why LSU hoisted the national title trophy after beating Clemson, while Ohio State dominated the Big Ten once again behind Justin Fields in his first season as the starter.

Joe Burrow is the epitome of a breakout player, going from a competent but unspecatcular player in 2018 to a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL draft pick while leading Clemson to the national title in 2019.

Cal fans can't expect Garbers to have the impact that Burrow had?

Can they?