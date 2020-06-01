CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Star Phil Croyle Dies at Age 70 of Cancer

Photo courtesy of Dino Vournas

Jeff Faraudo

Phil Croyle, a former first-team All-Pac-8 defensive tackle for Cal who went on to play three seasons in the NFL, died Saturday after a battle with cancer. He was 70.

Croyle was a resident of San Jose, where he served as a firefighter, eventually rising to rank of battalion chief before retiring.

A native of Great Lakes, Illinois, Croyle grew up in the Bay Area and attended Arroyo High School in San Lorenzo. He played for Cal from 1968 through ’70 and starred alongside future All-American defensive lineman Sherman White.

Selected by the Houston Oilers in the seventh round of the 1971 NFL draft, Croyle was moved to linebacker in the pros. He played 32 games with the Oilers and Buffalo Bills over three seasons, starting seven times for Houston in 1972.

Former Cal football player Phil Croyle and wife Cheryl
Phil and Cheryl CroylePhoto courtesy of Dino Vournas

Croyle remained a passionate Cal football fan and regularly attended home games at Memorial Stadium. He and his wife Cheryl enjoyed spending time in their condo on Maui.

He was interested in languages, spoke fluent German and recently was learning Greek.

“Phil was a sweet, kind, caring, interesting and learned man and he will be sorely missed,” his long-time friend Dino Vournas wrote on Facebook.

Croyle is survived by wife Cheryl, children Alicia and Zac, and four grandchildren.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Swimming: Bears Coach David Durden Featured in Swimming World Magazine

David Duren: "I'm a swim coach. That's the thing I identify with"

Jake Curtis

Two iconic big men visited Cal in the 1950s

Neither a stall vs. Bill Russell or a double-team vs. Wilt Chamberlain earned Cal a victory

Jeff Faraudo

Justin Wilcox Reacts to Protests; Pay Attention to What Kevin Sumlin Says

Coaches from the Pac-12 react to the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests

Jake Curtis

Ten memorable appearances by sporting visitors to Cal

Visitors to Cal who found the Berkeley setting much to their liking

Jeff Faraudo

Atlanta area native Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours to help lead a protest march

At just 23, Jaylen Brown shows impressive depth and leadership

Jeff Faraudo

Andrew Vaughn's status with the White Sox is safe

Many minor leaguers face prospect of losing weekly stipend at the end of June

Jeff Faraudo

Ex-Cal Star Kristine Anigwe Traded to Los Angeles Sparks in WNBA

Kristine Anigwe struggled as a rookie last season but hopes to improve with new team

Jake Curtis

Top 25 Cal Coaches Alltime in All Sports: Nos. 1-5

Rugby, rowing, football, swimming and basketball are the sports that made our top five coaches famous

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Is Ex-Cal Star Alex Mack Entering His Final NFL Season?

The Atlanta Falcons have drafted offensive linemen the past two drafts, perhaps as successors

Jake Curtis

by

Minotstatebeav

Cal Adds Wisconsin Grad Transfer Running Back Bradrick Shaw

Cal hopes Bradrick Shaw can help a rushing attack that averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in 2019

Jake Curtis