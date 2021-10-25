Oregon's Ducks Are No. 1 in our SI Pac-12 Power Rankings, But OSU is Next

Oregon continues to show up for its biggest opponents and has earned unanimous status as the No. 1 team in our latest SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings.

The Ducks, who knocked off UCLA 34-31 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, secured all six votes from panelists who cover Pac-12 schools for the SI network of team sites. Oregon and UCLA were Nos. 1 and 2 in our rankings entering the matchup in Pasadena.

Oregon was first a week ago with five first-place votes but there was no disagreement this time after the Ducks once more showed an ability to rise up in their biggest games.

The Ducks went on the road to beat then-No. 3 Ohio State on the season’s second full weekend. Oregon has struggled some against lesser foes, losing at Stanford in overtime and barely escaping with a 24-17 win over Cal. But the Ducks are 6-1 and tied for first place in the Pac-12 North.

Meanwhile, Oregon State jumped three spots to No. 2 after a 42-34 come-from-behind win over Utah, which was No. 3 in our rankings a week ago.

The Beavers visit Cal, hoping to post a victory that would keep them even with Oregon atop the Pac-12 North. A win also would be OSU’s sixth of the season, which would qualify the program to play in its first bowl game since 2013.

Cal climbed one spot from 11th to 10th after its decisive 26-3 win over Colorado. The Bears have lost their past two matchups against Oregon State, losing by four points each in 2019 and 2020. Cal must win four of its final five games to become bowl eligible.

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 6-1, 3-1 . . . 72 points

2. Oregon State 5-2, 3-1 . . . 63

3. Arizona State 5-2, 3-1 . . . 58

4. Utah 4-3, 3-1 . . . 53

5. UCLA 5-3, 3-2 . . . 52

6. Stanford 3-4, 2-3 . . .41

7. Washington State 4-4, 3-2 . . . 33

8. USC 3-4, 2-3 . . . 31

9. Washington 3-4, 2-2 . . . 26

10. Cal 2-5, 1-3 . . . 21

11. Colorado 2-5, 1-3 . . . 13

12. Arizona 0-7, 0-4 . . . 6

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington State; 7. Stanford; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: If an Oregon/Oregon State meeting to decide the Pac-12 North is indeed on the line in the last week of the regular season, count me in, and throw some popcorn my way, too. Even after a loss, I'm still not able to drop Utah behind ASU quite yet, although the Sun Devils did receive help by the Utes losing and UCLA also dropping another game over the weekend.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon, 2. Oregon State, 3. Arizona State, 4. Utah, 5. UCLA, 6. Washington State, 7. Stanford, 8. Washington, 9. USC, 10. Cal, 11. Colorado, 12. Arizona

Comment: Ducks solidify their hold on the top spot, and Oregon State continues to be the surprise of the Pac-12, perhaps the nation. The Utah-UCLA game next weekend may break up that logjam of teams that consider themselves contenders.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Stanford; 7. USC; 8. Cal; 9. Washington State; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon earns a massive win over UCLA in what was one of their biggest remaining regular season games. If that team shows up every week I have a hard time seeing anyone in the Pac-12 beating them. Oregon State looked great in a big win over Utah and things are going from bad to worse for USC this year.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Stanford; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Washington State; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The Pac-12 does not have any great teams. Honestly, it might not have any good teams either. Oregon's resume is good enough to make them a top-10 team, but they definitely don't play like one on a week-to-week basis. Lucky for them, the Beavers, Sun Devils, Utes and Bruins are all somewhere in the 30 to 40 range nationally, and the rest of the conference is just bad.

CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Utah; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. Stanford

7. Washington State; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Cal; 11. Colorado

12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle after taking their fourth loss of the 2021 season to longtime rival Notre Dame. Now the question remains, can the team become bowl eligible? The team will face Arizona State, UCLA and BYU later this season, which could all be tough contests.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. Arizona State; 4. UCLA; 5. Stanford; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington State; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: How has the conference fallen so far? It's got a bunch of pretenders and the nation's longest losing streak. Washington is terrible. Sorry to be so harsh, but I expected so much more out of the Pac-12 this season. Commissioner George Kliavkoff, you've got your work cut out for you.