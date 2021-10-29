Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Host Surprising Oregon State

Beavers lead the Pac-12 in scoring and rushing offense, and they are tied for first place in the North

Cal hosts Oregon State on Saturday, with the Bears looking for their second straight victory.

The Beavers' star is running back B.J. Baylor, who is in the running for Pac-12 offensive player of the year.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox talks about the surprising Beavers in the video atop this story.

Here are the important facts for Saturday’s contest:

CAL (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) vs. OREGON STATE (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12)

SITE: Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network – – Ted Robinson (Play-By-Play, Yogi Roth (Analyst)

RADIO: KGO 810 AM -- Joe Starkey (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Todd McKim (sideline reporter).

BETTING LINE: Oregon State is favored by 1½ points. Over/under is 55½ points.

A story by Bookies.com suggests Oregon State and Cal both improve over the course of the season based on the money they made bettors late in the season over the past three years.

WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon with be overcast with a high of about 64 degrees and a 24 percent chance of rain. It will remain cloudy Saturday night with temperatures dropping to 53 degrees with a 17 percent chance of rain.

CAL-OREGON STATE HISTORY: Cal leads the alltime series 38-35 6-4, but Oregon State has won the last two games against the Bears. The Beavers beat Cal 31-27 in Corvallis last year, and Oregon State beat the Bears 21-17 in Berkeley in 2019. Cal’s last win against Oregon State was in 2017, when Cal posted a 49-7 road victory over the Beavers.

INJURIES: Cal: Outside linebacker Kuony Deng will miss his sixth straight game with a leg injury, and it is unclear whether he will play again this season. Running back DeCarlos Brooks has missed the past three games, and it will be a game-day decision whether he plays against Oregon State.

Oregon State: Starting cornerback Alton Julian is out for the season with an undisclosed injury. Starting defensive lineman Simon Sandberg is ready to play after being sidelined with an injury last week. Wide receiver Makiya Tongue, who has one reception this season, is back after missing last week’s game. Starting offensive lineman Jake Levengood is questionable after missing last week’s game with an injury.

CAL STORYLINES: Cal is coming off a 26-3 victory over Colorado, which was the Bears’ first win over a FBS team this season . . . The Bears are still alone in last place in the Pac-12 North, but the two teams immediately ahead of them (Washington and Stanford) play each other this weekend . . . Cal needs to win four of its last five games to become eligible for a bowl . . . Cal’s No. 1 priority defensively this week is to slow Oregon State’s powerful run game. The Bears have allowed just 3.72 yards per rushing attempt by its opponents. They limited Colorado to 35 rushing yards and 1.3 per rushing attempt, but the Buffaloes’ offense is poor . . . Chase Garbers set a record for career rushing yards by a Cal quarterback by running for 96 yards last week. He now has 1,025 career rushing yards. Garbers had two touchdown passes and no interceptions last week and he leads the Pac-12 in total offense. . . RB Christopher Brooks has been the Bears’ top ground-gainer among the running backs the past two weeks, and he seems to be getting stronger as the season goes along. Damien Moore is still listed as the starter, however. . . . Cal ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in passer rating defense, and the Bears have allowed 13 touchdown passes, tied for the most in the Pac-12. Cal defensive backs have not played the ball in the air particularly well, although they were better against Colorado, partly because the Bears produced a pass rush. The Bears had a season-high six sacks last week, giving them 15 for the season.

OREGON STATE STORYLINES: The Beavers are coming off a 42-34 victory over Utah, which was their biggest win of the season. . . Oregon State is tied with Oregon for first place in the Pac-12 North . . . Oregon State is shooting for its first winning season and first bowl berth since 2013 . . . The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in scoring offense (35.14 points per game) and are second in total offense. Oregon State is first in the Pac-12 and seventh in the nation in rushing offense (245.0 per game), and they are sixth in the country in yards per carry (5.85). . . Running back B.J. Baylor leads the Pac-12 and is sixth nationally in rushing (118.6 yards per game), and his 7.03 yards per carry rank eighth in the country. . . .Oregon State has run the ball 293 times, and passed it just 106 times. . . . The Beavers have not been as good on defense, especially against the pass. They rank ninth in the Pac-12 in total defense, and have given up 30 points or more three times. Oregon State ranks 11th in the Pac-12 and 114th of 130 FBS teams in passing yardage allowed per game. . .

---Oregon State beat writer answers five questions about the Beavers---

CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Chase Garbers (coming off his best game, when he had 225 yards passing, 96 yards rushing vs. Colorado); S Elijah Hicks (2.5 tackles for loss and 1 interception vs. Colorado); OLB Cameron Goode (3.5 sacks this season); DE JH Tevis (5.5 tackles for loss, 2 passes broken up in 2021); RB Christopher Brooks (making a bigger impact the past three games); WRs Trevon Clark/Jeremiah Hunter (big-play receivers)

OREGON STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Chance Nolan (leads Pac-12 in passer rating); RB B.J. Baylor (ranks sixth nationally in rushing at 118.6 yards per game); ILB Avery Roberts (11.1 tackles per game, tops in the Pac-12); ILB Omar Speights (48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions); DB Rejzohn Wright (corner or safety, 7 passes broken up, 1 forced fumble, 2 tackles for loss); WR Trevon Bradford (21 receptions, 13.2 yards per catch, 9.2 yards per punt return)

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox talks about Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan in the video below:

JAKE'S PICK: Cal 28, Oregon State 27

JEFF’S PICK: Oregon State 31, Cal 27

Cover photo of B.J. Baylor by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

