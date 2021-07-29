Cal Football: Nikko Remigio on Hornung Award Watch List

The honor goes to the nation's most versatile player

Cal wide receiver and punt returner Nikko Remigio was one of 57 players across the country who were named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the nation’s most versatile player.

The watch-list announcement was made Thursday.

Remigio is one of five Pac-12 players on the list, joining Britain Covey of Utah, Travell Harris of Washington State, Kyle Phillips of UCLA and Mykael Wright of Oregon.

Remigio will begin his fourth season at Cal this fall. He has been a starting wide receiver the past two seasons, and the Bears’ chief punt-returner.

As a wide receiver Remigio has 59 receptions for 665 yards and five touchdowns for his career, which includes 12 starts and 25 games played.

In Cal’s four games in 2020, he had 10 catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

He has amassed 274 yards on 34 punt returns and 55 yards on three kickoff returns.

Last year, Remigio averaged 4.71 yards on seven punt returns, and 18.33 yards on three kickoff returns.

He had two returns for touchdowns called back by penalties in 2020 – one on a punt return, the other on a kickoff return.

Cal begins preseason practice on Friday, August 6.

