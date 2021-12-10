Versatile Nikko Remigio Becomes the Fourth Cal Player to Enter the Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Cal Football: Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Nikko Remigio Enters Transfer Portal

    He becomes the fourth Golden Bear to announce his intention to go elsewhere.
    Author:

    Wide receiver/return specialist Nikko Remigio became the fourth Cal player — and third starter — to enter the the transfer portal.

    Remigio was named honorable mention all-Pac-12 as a kick return specialist this week after averaging 29.06 yards per return, second-best in the conference for anyone with more than 1.2 returns per game.

    A leader and popular teammate, Remigio also had a 99-yard return for a touchdown against Sacramento State.

    As a possession receiver, Remigio caught 38 passes — matching his career high and second-most on the team this season — for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

    The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior from Mater Dei High in southern California finished his four Cal seasons with 97 receptions for 903 yards and seven touchdowns. His most productive season was 2019, when he had 38 catches for a career-best 513 yards and three TDs

    His versatility landed him a spot on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award.

    Nikko Remigio and family

    Nikko Remigio and family after the USC game

    As the above photo off Twitter suggests, Remigio will graduate this month.

    He joins running back Christopher Brooks and defensive end JH Tevis — both starters — and reserve tight end Gavin Reinwald among Cal players intending to find a new school to complete their football eligibility.

    Cover photo of Nikko Remigio by Kelly L. Cox, KLC fotos

    Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

    An exuberant Nikko Remigio celebrates a big moment at Cal.
