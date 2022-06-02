Aaron Rodgers Sinks the Winning Putt in 'The Match' TV Golf Event

The former Cal standout and Tom Brady get the victory over the youngsters, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in the TV event

It was just a corny charity golf event involving four standout football players, but when former Cal star Aaron Rodgers made a 15-foot putt on the final hole to give his team the victory, you could tell it mattered to Rodgers.

Officially, that putt on the 12th and final hole gave Rodgers and Tom Brady a 1-up victory over Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match, a made-for-TV golf event that was played Wednesday in Las Vegas.

"I felt really good about it, to be honest," Rodgers said of the winning putt. "Tommy gave me a great read and I heard Trevor [Immelman] and Charles [Barkley] in my head telling me they thought I was going to make it.

"I felt good about the line, and when I hit it I knew It was going in."

So the old guys beat the young guns in an event that turned out to be as exciting as a contrived event like this could be.

Until Rodgers made the final putt, the turning point seemed to be the introduction of beer. The old quarterbacks won the first two holes, but Mahomes started drinking cans of Coors before the third hole, and that's when the younger pair got going. Mahomes and Allen were 1-up after nine holes.

Brady made a putt to win the 10th hole and tie the match. It was still tied heading into the 12th hole, before Rodgers won it.

That's about all we need to say about the golfing. So now let's turn to the two best quotes of the day.

The first was provided by Rodgers, who answered the question as to why Brady was the only one of the four who wore long pants instead of shorts.

"Two words," said Rodgers. "Varicose veins."

The second quote of note came from Allen, who early in the round expressed his admiration for Rodgers' putting and the work that had to go into it.

"That's what happens when you don't go to OTAs," Allen said.

That's right, the Packers were scheduled to have organized team activities (OTAs) on Wednesday. Rodgers was not present. OTAs are voluntary.

