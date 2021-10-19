Nick Rolovich Confirmed Out as Coach at WSU After Refusing State Vaccine Mandate

Nick Rolovich is out as Washington State football coach, the university confirmed Monday night, the victim of his own misguided belief that his anti-vax stand was worth risking the health of others and a football season that suddenly had turned in the right direction.

Rolovich has known since August, when Washington Governor Jay Inslee instituted a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for high ranking state employees, that Oct. 18 was the deadline.

Get vaccinated or get lost.

Here is WSU athletic director Pat Chun's statement:

"This is a disheartening day for our football program. Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team. The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward."

ESPN reported the news first, citing sources that confirmed the move.

The Spokesman Review had this story.

He apparently failed in attempts to receive an exemption and WSU officials did what they had to do — and should do. They sent him packing.

Washington State is a public university, an institution of higher learning, and no place to embrace the often politically motivated, anti-science approach that so many have clung to. A university that sells its soul for any coach —much less one who had won five games — loses its standing in the world of academia.

The Cougars will be led the rest of this season by defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who was named interim coach. Dickert will have to scramble to fill his staff because four WSU assistants also have been fired because they remained unvaccinated.

Also gone are Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber.

Rolovich has repeatedly been quizzed about his vaccine status and the rationale behind his position and has declined to explain himself. He has that right.

But he also had to know what was coming, unless he considers himself so valuable the administration wouldn’t dare say goodbye to him and a large chunk of his $3 million annual salary.

WSU has won three games in a row — including a win at Cal — to improve to 4-3 overall, 3-2 in the Pac-12. The Cougars play a non-conference home game Saturday against BYU.

My guess is some fans will be irate, others will quietly rejoice. The players may be disappointed, perhaps confused, but they will survive.

Whether Nick Rolovich ever finds another university president willing to hire him is much less likely.

