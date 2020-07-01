CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: Justin Wilcox Gives Roxy Bernstein Faith That a Rose Bowl is Possible

Coach Justin Wilcox enjoys Cal's win in the Redbox Bowl.Photo by Stan Szeto, USA Today

Jeff Faraudo

Broadcaster Roxy Bernstein, a Cal alum, says the key to the Bears’ 2020 season is quarterback Chase Garbers.

But the key to the program someday getting back to the Rose Bowl after more than 60 years is coach Justin Wilcox.

“As long as Cal holds onto Justin Wilcox, I do have faith,” says Bernstein, who was born 14 years after the Bears’ most recent Rose Bowl game appearance, following the 1958 season.

“I’m still extremely . . . can I say pissed off about 2004. That should have been the year,” he says, alluding to Texas getting the nod after then-coach Mack Brown campaigned in the media. “Cal got screwed out of the Rose Bowl.”

But Roxy is an optimistic sort, and he likes the Bears’ direction under Wilcox, who has taken Cal to bowl games each of the past two seasons.

“I think Justin has built the program the right way,” Bernstein says. “His experience being at Cal the first time, working for Jeff Tedford, getting an understanding of the place . . . we know it’s a difference place.

“There’s a Cal type of kid you need to bring in. Justin understands that kid, what kind of player belongs at Cal, on and offense the field. . . . They found the right fit in the football coach, and the football coach is finding the right fit as far as what players to recruit and bring in to his program.”

Bernstein is impressed by the progress Garbers has made entering his redshirt junior season as Cal’s quarterback. He talks about “all he’s had to deal with,” including injuries to the offensive line and wide receivers, not to mention his own injuries last fall.

Cal was 7-0 when Garbers started and finished games and he showed an ability to handle the clutch moments late in road wins over Washington and Stanford.

“I think he grew a lot last year, not just as a player but as a leader,” Roxy says. “That final drive in the Big Game, that was telling to me. Or even the final drive of the Washington game early in the year when they were able to get the field goal to win the game. And to win on the road in Seattle under those circumstances, that told me a lot about him.”

The 20-19 win at No. 14 Washiington, of course, came after a thunder and lightning storm delayed an evening kickoff more than 2 1/2 hours. The game ended at 1:22 a.m. when Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Garbers drove the team 74 yards in less than 2 minutes.

Two-and-a-half months later, Cal won the Big Game 24-20 when Garbers dashed 16 yards to the end zone with 1:19 left.

Assuming we have a college football season, the Bears are expected to have a nice season but remain long shots to win the Pac-12 title. And even that wouldn’t earn the Bears the prize Old Blues want most — a trip to the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl this season is part of the College Football Playoff, so the Pac-12 champion will play at Pasadena only if it’s one of four teams selected to play for the national championship.

“I think it’d be a little tough to swallow in terms of, `Wait, we won the conference and we’re not going to Pasadena? We’re going to the Fiesta Bowl instead?’ " Bernstein says.

"A conference championship would be awesome. But it’s a Rose Bowl that everybody has been craving. To be in Pasadena on New Year’s Day is what we’ve all been hoping for as Cal alums.”

TOMORROW: What it's like to call a basketball game alongside Bill Walton

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andrew Vaughn given spot in White Sox 60-man MLB pool for this season

Andrew Vaughn batted .304 in spring training but was slotted for the minors this season

Jeff Faraudo

Can You Imagine a Pac-12 Where the Bottom Teams are Relegated to FCS?

Sports Illustrated comes up with a hypothetical realignment of conferences, with one idea being that the bottom teams in an FBS conference would be demoted to an FCS (Division I-AA) conference

Jake Curtis

Three Cal student-athletes among 96 tested are positive

Three athletes who tested positive are being quarantined and following protocols. Cal did not specify the sport in which the athletes who tested positive participate, so it remains unclear whether any or all were football players.

Jeff Faraudo

Would SI's Hypothetical Conference Realignment Be Good for Cal?

Cal certainly has not dominated the four Mountain West Conference teams that would be added to the fictional conference that would include Stanford

Jake Curtis

by

Barkdog

Broadcaster Roxy Bernstein on life without sports

Roxy Bernstein has enjoyed having more family time, but the shutdown has been `weird'

Jeff Faraudo

Cal already in pursuit of Jalen Lewis, who just completed his freshman high school season

Cal will have loads of competition in the recruitment of Jalen Lewis

Jeff Faraudo

Oregon ranks No. 7 on a list of the top-25 football programs of the past 10 years

No Cal, but four Pac-12 teams earn rankings among the best over the past decade

Jeff Faraudo

Layshia Clarendon has something important to share

Former Cal star shares her point of view on a timely topic

Jeff Faraudo

Would the Knicks hire Jason Kidd to possibly land the Greek Freak?

Jason Kidd forged a strong relationship with Giannis in Milwaukee

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Still Committed to Under Armour Despite Reports the Deal Is in Danger

In 2016 Cal and Under Armour reportedly agreed to a 10-year, $86 million deal that began with the 2017-18 school year.

Jake Curtis