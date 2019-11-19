Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Cal Football: Davis Mills Will Be Stanford's Starting QB Saturday

Jake Curtis

Stanford's starting quartrback against Cal on Saturday will be Davis Mills, who set a Stanford single-game record for passing yardage (504 yards) in this past Saturday's 49-22 loss to Washington State.

Stanford coach David Shaw announced at his weekly press conference that K.J. Costello will not play in the Big Game, and Costello is unlikely to play in the Cardinal's final game against Notre Dame.

"K.J. would have to make a huge improvement to play against Notre Dame," Shaw said.

You will also note that Stanford's standout cornerback, Paulson Adebo, won't play against Cal and is questionable for the game against the Fighting Irish.

Below is a video of most of Shaw's weekly press conference, although the very beginning, where he said that Costello and Paulson are out, was cut off.

You will note that midway through the video Shaw says he expects Devon Modster to be Cal's starting quarterback on Saturday. Cal has not officially named a starting quarterback for the Big Game, but Chase Garbers had not been cleared to practice as of Monday night.

Shaw was particuarly complimentary to Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver.

"We hope Weaver misses the bus," Shaw said, "and the coaching staff gets mad and maybe sits him for a half or three quarters. He's the best linebacker we've seen all year. He's outstanding. Big, fast, long, violent, physical, special.

"So, he just has to be accounted for, run and pass, and it's not just accounting for him, because he's hard to block. His acceleration from Point A to Point B is as good as you'll see in college football."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: First Look at USC

Jeff Faraudo
0

Our first look at Cal's next opponent, the USC Trojans

Cal Football: Bears Still Hope QB Chase Garbers Can Play Saturday, But . . .

Jake Curtis
0

Garbers has not been cleared to play as of Wednesday

Highlights + One on One with Cal Commit Jake Muller

Matt Solorio
0

Southern California Tight End out of Capistrano Valley High School, Mission Viejo, CA

Cal Basketball: Golden Bears' All-Time History Against No. 1-Ranked Teams

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal, which faces No. 1 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, is 3-25 all-time vs. top-ranked opponents. The Bears have never beaten a No. 1 outside the Bay Area.

Cal Football: DB Deon White Will Leave Cal as a Graduate Transfer

Jake Curtis
0

He would have helped Bears' secondary next season

Cal Football: Chase Garbers Still Not Cleared; Looks Like Devon Modster May Start

Jake Curtis
0

Time is running out to get Garbers ready for Big Game on Saturday

Cal Football: 5 Questions for Stanford Beat Writer Daniel Martinez-Krams

Jake Curtis
0

Major question: Who will Stanford start at quarterback?

Cal Football: LB Ben Hawk Schrider -- Lifelong Cal Fan Recalls His Many Big Games

Jake Curtis
0

Berkeley native has been to a lot of Big Games and is passionate about the rivalry

Cal Football: The 122nd Big Game is Saturday - First Look at Stanford

Jeff Faraudo
0

Stanford enters the 122nd Big Game having lost its past two games and needing victories in its final two games to become bowl eligible.

Cal Football: Evan Tattersall Sent Home From Hospital After USC Injury

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal redshirt freshman Evan Tattersall, who was taken from Memorial Stadium by ambulance after a scary hit on Saturday night, was released from the hospital later that night, athletic department officials confirmed.