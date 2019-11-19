Cal Football: Davis Mills Will Be Stanford's Starting QB Saturday

Stanford's starting quartrback against Cal on Saturday will be Davis Mills, who set a Stanford single-game record for passing yardage (504 yards) in this past Saturday's 49-22 loss to Washington State.

Stanford coach David Shaw announced at his weekly press conference that K.J. Costello will not play in the Big Game, and Costello is unlikely to play in the Cardinal's final game against Notre Dame.

"K.J. would have to make a huge improvement to play against Notre Dame," Shaw said.

You will also note that Stanford's standout cornerback, Paulson Adebo, won't play against Cal and is questionable for the game against the Fighting Irish.

Below is a video of most of Shaw's weekly press conference, although the very beginning, where he said that Costello and Paulson are out, was cut off.

You will note that midway through the video Shaw says he expects Devon Modster to be Cal's starting quarterback on Saturday. Cal has not officially named a starting quarterback for the Big Game, but Chase Garbers had not been cleared to practice as of Monday night.

Shaw was particuarly complimentary to Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver.

"We hope Weaver misses the bus," Shaw said, "and the coaching staff gets mad and maybe sits him for a half or three quarters. He's the best linebacker we've seen all year. He's outstanding. Big, fast, long, violent, physical, special.

"So, he just has to be accounted for, run and pass, and it's not just accounting for him, because he's hard to block. His acceleration from Point A to Point B is as good as you'll see in college football."