Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Cal Football: LB Ben Hawk Schrider -- Lifelong Cal Fan Recalls His Many Big Games

Jake Curtis

Cal linebacker Ben Hawk Schrider recalls rushing onto the field as a 7 year old when Cal won the 2004 Big Game in Berkeley. That 41-7 Cal victory sticks out for Schrider, who attended virtually every Big Game in Berkeley and a few at Stanford from the age of 4 until he went off to college.

Schrider is a resident of Berkeley who attended Saint Mary's College High School in Berkeley. And even though Schrider spent the previous four years at schools in the East and the South (Richmond and Chattanooga) before becoming a graduate transfer at Cal this year, his passion for Cal and the Big Game never waned.

"I don't like red; that's the biggest thing for me. I don't wear red," Schrider said this week in advance of his first and last Big Game as a participant. "Basically, Cal and that school with the tree -- that rivalry, it means a lot."

One of the main reasons he transferred to Cal despite not receiving a scholarship was his love of the school. (He has since been awarded a scholarship.)

If you listen to Schrider talk about the Big Game in the video above, you feel his devotion to Cal.

Although Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said he was barely aware of Cal's nine-game losing streak in the Big Game, Schrider is acutely aware of it.

"That means everything," Schrider said of winning the Big Game, "and not having it for a while to me is a huge goal." 

While still at Chattanooga last year, Schrider had to make special arrangements with teammates, who came to Schrider's apartment but wanted to watch the Georgia-Alabama SEC title game that was on at the same time as the 2018 Big Game.

"We had to bring out two TVs and plug them in," Schrider said, "because one, I was watching Cal-Stanford, and I was wired to that, and they wanted to watch Georgia and Alabama while I was watching the more important game."

Schrider might have an impact on whether Cal ends the nine-game Big Game losing streak because he has played a lot this season, recording two tackles for loss, including a sack. He has become an important pass rusher from his outside linebacker spot, and rushing the passer will be instrumental in the Bears' game plan Saturday. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: First Look at USC

Jeff Faraudo
0

Our first look at Cal's next opponent, the USC Trojans

Cal Football: Bears Still Hope QB Chase Garbers Can Play Saturday, But . . .

Jake Curtis
0

Garbers has not been cleared to play as of Wednesday

Highlights + One on One with Cal Commit Jake Muller

Matt Solorio
0

Southern California Tight End out of Capistrano Valley High School, Mission Viejo, CA

Cal Basketball: Golden Bears' All-Time History Against No. 1-Ranked Teams

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal, which faces No. 1 Duke at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, is 3-25 all-time vs. top-ranked opponents. The Bears have never beaten a No. 1 outside the Bay Area.

Cal Football: DB Deon White Will Leave Cal as a Graduate Transfer

Jake Curtis
0

He would have helped Bears' secondary next season

Cal Football: Chase Garbers Still Not Cleared; Looks Like Devon Modster May Start

Jake Curtis
0

Time is running out to get Garbers ready for Big Game on Saturday

Cal Football: 5 Questions for Stanford Beat Writer Daniel Martinez-Krams

Jake Curtis
0

Major question: Who will Stanford start at quarterback?

Cal Football: Davis Mills Will Be Stanford's Starting QB Saturday

Jake Curtis
0

K.J. Costello is out again this week; David Shaw expects Devon Modster to start for Cal

Cal Football: The 122nd Big Game is Saturday - First Look at Stanford

Jeff Faraudo
0

Stanford enters the 122nd Big Game having lost its past two games and needing victories in its final two games to become bowl eligible.

Cal Football: Evan Tattersall Sent Home From Hospital After USC Injury

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal redshirt freshman Evan Tattersall, who was taken from Memorial Stadium by ambulance after a scary hit on Saturday night, was released from the hospital later that night, athletic department officials confirmed.