Four-Star RB JoJo Solis Commits to Cal for 2025

He is just a sophomore, but he ran for more than 2,000 yards as a freshman
Four-star running back JoJo Solis is only a sophomore at Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, Calif., but he announced via social media on Frdiay that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2025.

That means he and Cal will have a long wait before he can officially sign a letter of intent in December 2024, but he seems committed to the Golden Bears at this point.

Solis chose Cal over offers from Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State among others.

As a freshman in 2021, the 6-foot, 175-pound Solis ran for 2,088 yards, averaging more than eight yards a carry, and scored 35 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 465 yards and two touchdowns.

(Read a complete story of his freshman season at the Press-Enterprise.)

He was limited to seven games this past season because of injuries, but still tallied 15 touchdowns.

Here is a video of his accomplishments as a freshman as well as an interview with Solis:

Solis -- his real first name is Jusyis -- also played some linebacker and safety this past season and worked out as a wide receiver at some camps, but presumably Cal sees him as a running back.

Cal running backs coach Aristotle Thompson was Cal's main recruiter for Solis.

Cal already has a quality running back in Jaydn Ott, who was a freshman this past season, but he will be a senior by the time Solis arrives in 2025, assuming he keeps his commitment to Cal.  Ths also assumes Ott stays at Cal all four years.

