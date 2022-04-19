New faces are emerging as Cal retools its lineup on both offense and defense.

With change virtually everywhere in his lineup, typically low-key Cal coach Justin Wilcox is energized by what he’s seeing halfway through the Bears’ spring football camp.

“We are excited,” he said Monday after the eighth of 15 spring practices.

“I think the individual plays — whether it’s in a one-on-one or 7-on-7 or a team setting — get you really excited. And now it’s the consistency and getting comfort in our schemes and having our fundamentals carry over to the team in the scrimmage periods at every level.

“Because that’s the secret sauce, being able to do that on a consistent basis (so) you’re playing really good football all the time.”

The Bears began spring ball on April 11 facing the task of replacing starters up and down the lineup on both sides of the ball. When Cal opens its season Sept. 3 against UC Davis, there will be a new quarterback, three first-time regulars at wide receiver, fresh faces at a couple spots on the offensive line and at tight end, as well as newcomers at various slots on all three levels of the defensive.

Having had time to digest what the team showed in a Saturday scrimmage, Wilcox was particularly pleased with progress made on offense. He talks in the video above about the competitiveness he’s seeing every in practice, along with the fact his team is taller and bigger.

Wilcox still not ready to name a starting quarterback, but Purdue transfer Jack Plummer runs with the starters and redshirt freshman Kai Millner seems entrenched at No. 2.

He said the receivers have been “noticeable,” specifically citing wideouts Jeremiah Hunter, JMichael Sturdivant, Mavin Anderson and Tommy Christakos and tight end Jermaine Terry II.

“Offensive side, there’s some guys that can make some really good plays,” Wilcox said.

The O-line is a work in progress after the retirement of tackle Will Craig and guard McKade Mettauer’s decision to transfer to Oklahoma. But five players have settled in as the first unit in spring: RT Brayden Rohme, RG Everett Johnson, C Matthew Cindric, LG Bastian Swinney, LT Ben Coleman.

The Bears currently are without likely starting right guard Brian Driscoll, recovering this spring from an injury. Wilcox hinted additional help may be on the way.

“I don’t know that we’re done adding guys to the roster at O-line. We’ll see where that goes in the coming months,” he said. “We feel good about the group. There’s not as many of them. As long as they keep working, we like the room.”

On the defensive side, Wilcox said there have been lots of individuals showing promise, including linemen Ethan Saunders and Ricky Correira, edge players Xavier Carlton and Akili Calhoun, safeties Miles Williams and Ray Woodie, and nickel backs Dejuan Butler and Fatu Iosefa.

“It does give us a lot of encouragement,” Wilcox said of the squad’s first eight practice sessions. “However, we’ve still got a lot to accomplish. We’re looking forward to practice No. 9 on Wednesday.”

