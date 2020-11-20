Pac-12 Football: Stanford-Washington State Game Canceled

A second Pac-12 game scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. The Pac-12 announced Friday afternoon that the Washington State game against Stanford, which was scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Stanford Stadium, has been canceled for COVID-19-related reasons.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Colorado's game against Arizona State was canceled because of virus-related issues at Arizona State.

Stanford explored alternative options to replace Washington State for a game Saturday, but as of Friday afternoon, Stanford does not expect to be able to fill the opening. The possibility of the Cardinal facing Colorado this weekend is not an option, since the teams played each other this past Saturday, with Colorado winning.

The Pac-12 announced Thursday that Pac-12 teams would be allowed to schedule nonconference opponents if their scheduled Pac-12 game was canceled.

The next game for Stanford (0-2) will be next Friday afternoon's game at Cal for the 123rd Big Game. Washington State is 1-1.

Two Pac-12 games have been canceled in each of the first three weekends of the 2020 Pac-12 season. So far six Pac-12 games have been canceled this season, and it is possible that more conference games scheduled for this weekend could be canceled.

Pac-12 teams were only scheduled to play six games before the participants of the conference title game were determined, with a seventh game scheduled later. Only four teams -- Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA -- have a chance to play six games in advance of the Pac-12 championship game.

Here is the Pac-12 statement on the Washington State-Stanford game:

The Pac-12 has, after consultation with Washington State University, cancelled the Washington State at Stanford football game scheduled for November 21. This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest. The cancellation of this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 football programs.



Statement from Washington State University Director of Athletics Pat Chun:

"Based on a number of factors, our team has fallen below the Pac-12's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes to play a game. We are saddened for not only our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but those within the Stanford program, who have worked so hard preparing for this weekend. We have been in communication with the Pac-12 Conference and Stanford Director of Athletics Bernard Muir throughout the week, hoping to be able to play the game as scheduled. "We have built health and safety protocols in consultation with campus, Pac-12 Conference, NCAA, local, state and federal guidelines, and continue to follow them, ensuring that the safety of all Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our top priority."



Statement from Washington State Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich:

"I'm disappointed for our team and our players. They have battled through so much this year. We had a good week of practice and were excited to play this game. I recognize the pain they feel with this lost opportunity but this 2020 football team is a resilient group of young men."



It had been reported earlier that Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura would not be available for the game against Stanford because he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Despite de Laura's absence the Cougars team was scheduled to fly to Stanford Friday morning. It is unclear at the moment whether the team made that flight.

Washington State basketball coach Kyle Smith has also tested positive for the virus.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.