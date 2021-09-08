Cal Football: 5 Questions for TCU Beat Writer Colin Post

Golden Bears travel to Fort Worth to face the Horned Frogs, who won five of their last six games last year and their opener this year

With Cal playing at TCU on Saturday, we wanted to get an idea of what the Horned Frogs have in store for the Golden Bears.

We already know TCU is on the cusp of a top-25 ranking after pushing aside FCS foe Duquesne 45-3, a game in which the third and fourth quarters were shortened to 12 minutes. We also know that TCU’s Max Duggan is an experienced, dual-threat quarterback considered to be among the Big 12’s best. And we also know cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson was a second-team All-America selection last year. And we also know TCU won five of its last six games last year to finish 6-4.

But to learn more about the Horned Frogs we turned to Colin Post, who covers TCU football for TCU 360. We asked him five questions about the Horned Frogs, and he provided some insightful answers.

Question No. 1: Give us a thumbnail scouting report on what makes TCU quarterback Max Duggan special and problems he might present for Cal’s defense?

(Post’s answer to Question No. 1 is in the video atop this article.)

Question No. 2: What did TCU’s lopsided win over Duquesne reveal about the Horned Frogs, if anything?

Question No. 3: Junior cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was a second-team AP All-American last year. Describe his talents, and do TCU fans expect him to enter the NFL draft next spring?

Question No. 4: Tell us about one player on the roster who most Cal fans probably don’t know but is poised to have a big season?

Question No. 5: Coach Gary Patterson’s program won 11 games as recently as 2017 and has played at a high level most years since his arrival two decades ago. But the Horned Frogs are just one game over .500 since 2018. What will it take for them to return to elite status?

Cover photo of TCU quarterback Max Duggan and running back Emari Demercado is by Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

