Cal Football: Bears TE Collin Moore Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal as Grad Transfer

Although there is no team activity for Cal football, there is some news.

Cal tight end Collin Moore reportedly has entered the transfer portal with the intention of being a graduate transfer, according to a RivalsPortal Twitter message.

Moore is no longer listed on the Bears' spring roster. He has two years of college football eligibility remaining.

Moore was Cal's third tight end in 2019, when he played in all 13 games, including one start, and caught two passes for 11 yards. One of those receptions came in the Redbox Bowl victory over Illinois, when he caught a 4-yard touchdown pass for the Bears' first score.

Of course, there is no certainty that there will even be a college football season in 2020. If games are played, the schedule could be altered and spectators may not be allowed to attend.

If there is college football in 2020, Jake Tonges will return as a junior after being the Bears' top tight end in 2019, when he started nine games and had 13 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown.

Cal's Gavin Reinwald will also be junior next season after starting three games at tight end last season, when he recorded 14 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

However, Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave likes to use two-tight end sets at times, and Moore could have been helpful in those situations.

The Bears also will welcome incoming freshman tight end DJ Rogers, the highest-rated of their 2020 recruits. A 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Eastside Catholic High in Bellevue, Wash., Rogers was a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals after career totals of 105 receptions for 1,524 yards and 23 touchdowns in high school.

Tonges talks about the Bears' new offensive system in the video below:

Moore came to Cal as a quarterback before switching to tight end in his first year at Cal. He was named the Bears' scout-team player of the year in his first two seasons at Cal before getting playing time as a redshirt sophomore.

McCallan Castles, who was Cal's starting tight end in the 2019 opener against UC Davis, transferred from Cal during the 2019 season and is now a member of the UC Davis football squad.