Oh, How Aaron Rodgers’ Look Has Changed Since His Cal Days

The Green Bay Packers training camp begins Wednesday (July 27), so all eyes turn to former Cal star Aaron Rodgers and the anticipation of what he will look like upon arrival.

He did not disappoint. The 38-year-old Rodgers arrived at this year’s camp on Tuesday sporting a Cameron Poe look. For the uneducated that was the character portrayed by Nicolas Cage in the over-the-top movie “Con Air.”

Zoom in on Rodgers in the Tweet and you can see the tattoo on his left forearm that has caused so much debate.

Now compare this year’s appearance to how Rodgers looked when he was at Cal in 2003 at the Insight Bowl:

Photo courtesy of Cal athletics

Or how he looked on draft day in April 2005, when he had to wait longer than expected before being taken by the Packers with the 24th overall pick.

Rodgers has presented a number of different looks upon arrival at training camp. Last year was particularly significant because there were questions about whether he would show up. He did show up and made a grand entrance, looking like this:

Rodgers had a very different look in 2017, when a mustache took center stage.

However, this year’s look may be the most intriguing. Caesars Sportsbook even turned it into a betting item:

I guess if you have won the NFL MVP award each of the past two seasons, you can feature any appearance you want.

It was different in 2005, when he had to wait out the draft, then had to serve as Brett Favre’s backup for three seasons before becoming Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2008.

