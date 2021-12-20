Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Starting Cal Guard McKade Mettauer Enters Transfer Portal

    He started 28 games on the Golden Bears' offensive line
    Author:

    Guard McKade Mettauer, who started 28 games on Cal's offensive line, has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals.com. Pro Football Focus named Mettauer to its  second-team All-Pac-12 squad this season.

    Mettauer, who was a junior this past season, made his first start in in the 2019 opener against UC Davis, and he started the last 28 Cal games in a row. But the Bears will now have to replace Mettauer as well as departing offensive lineman Valentino Daltoso.

    The offensive line was one of the team's strengths in 2021. The Bears allowed 25 sacks in 12 games (2.08 sacks per game) this season after yielding 15 sacks in just four games (3.75 sacks per game) in 2020 and 46 sacks in 13 games (3.54 sacks per game) in 2019.

    Brian Driscoll looks to be a candidate to take over Mettauer's spot as a starting guard, although the Bears could shift the positions of some players along the offensive line.

    Cal signed one offensive lineman, Sioape Vatikani, in its incoming 2022 class, although true freshmen seldom make a major impact in their first season in the Pac-12.

    Cover photo of McKade Mettauer is by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

    Football

