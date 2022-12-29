Skip to main content

Punter Lachlan Wilson, a Transfer from Tulsa, Headed to Cal

He has been the Golden Hurricanes' punter the past three seasons
Cal recently received a transfer commitment from punter Lachlan Wilson, who is transferring from Tulsa.

He will compete to win the starting punter job at Cal next season following the departure of Jamieson Sheahan, who has declared for the NFL draft.

Like Sheahan, Wilson is from Australia and was Tulsa's starting punter the past three seasons.

He averaged 42.9 yards per punt in 2020 and 45.7 yards per punt in 2021.

The 24-year-old Wilson is from Eaglemont, Victoria, Australia. He played Rules Football before coming to Tulsa, and did not begin playing American football until he came to Tulsa in the fall of 2019.

Wilson will be the front-runner to earn the starting punter job for Cal, but he must compete with Cal redshirt freshman Ethan Baxter, another punter from Australia.

