Pac-12 Football Tragedy: Standout Utah Running Back Ty Jordan Dies

The day after Christma brings shocking news of a tragedy on the Utah football team.

Utes running back Ty Jordan, who was named the Pac-12 freshman of the year this week and ranked ninth in the country in rushing, was the reportedly the victim of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Utah school officials announced Saturday that he has died. He was 19.

"On behalf of the entire University of Utah, our love and condolences to Ty Jordan's family, friends, teammates and coaches. We are devastated by this heartbreaking news. To watch Ty on the field was to be thrilled by his athleticism and talent. Rest In Peace, Ty," Utah president Ruth V. Watkins said in a tweet.

Utes coach Kyle Whittingham also issued at statement:.

"Ty's personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace."

Officials at the the Denton (Texas) Police Department told ESPN that police responded to a shooting call at 9:38 p.m. Central time on Friday night. They found Ty Jordan had been shot one time. Police proceeded to give life-saving measures before Jordan was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokeman told ESPN that an investigation indicated that it was an accidental shooting and the victim accidentally shot himself.

Denton police issues a subsequent tweet, which read as follows:

Following a preliminary investigation, it is believed the gun was accidentally discharged by the victim. There is no threat to the public.

Jordan is from Mesquite, Texas, and attended West Mesquite High.

Ty Jordan (right). Photo by Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

Jordan was named to the all-Pac-12 second team after running for 597 yards with six touchdowns in five game this season. He averaged 119.4 yards per game, which ranked third in the Pac-12 and ninth in the nation, and 7.2 yards per carry for the season. He ran for more than 140 yards in each of the final three games for Utah, which finished 3-2 but opted not to play a bowl game.

In our final Pac-12 football notebook this week, we named Jordan the best running back in the Pac-12 in 2020.

Jordan's mother, Tiffany Jordan, had died in August after battling bone and lung cancer.

