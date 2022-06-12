Cal picked up its third commitment for the football recruiting class of 2023 on Saturday when Cade Uluave, an inside linebacker from Herriman, Utah, picked the Bears over a list of school that included UCLA.

Uluave, a 6-foor-2, 225-pounder from Mountain Ridge High School, is rated as a 3-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals has him listed as the No. 9 prospect in Utah while 247Sports ranks him No. 11 in the state and No. 72 at his position nationally.

He made the commitment via his social media account a week after making his second campus visit. Uluave previously checked out Cal on Junior Day in March.

He told Rivals he was sold on Cal’s coaching staff, including head coach Justin Wilcox and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, who also will serve as his position coach.

“I just have to say, I really believe Cal’s coaching staff can develop me as a player on and off the field,” Uluave told Rivals. “They can help me to become the best that I can be.”

He said he comes from a family with several generations of educators and that academics were an important factor in his college choice.

“So going to a school like UC Berkeley and getting a degree from there would be huge for me,” Uluave told Rivals. “I think Cal is a place that will develop me both as a player and as a person.”

At Mountain Ridge, Uluave had 54 tackles and forced two fumbles last fall as a junior. He also played running back, rushing for 806 yards with 15 touchdowns. He totaled 1,104 al-purpose yards.

Uluave highlights:

Uluave chose the Bears over Boise State, Duke, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State and Weber State, along with UCLA.

