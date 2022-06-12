Skip to main content

Cal Football Recruiting: Bears Land 2023 Linebacker Cade Uluave From Utah

The 3-star prospect chooses Cal over a list of schools that included rival UCLA.

Cal picked up its third commitment for the football recruiting class of 2023 on Saturday when Cade Uluave, an inside linebacker from Herriman, Utah, picked the Bears over a list of school that included UCLA.

Uluave, a 6-foor-2, 225-pounder from Mountain Ridge High School, is rated as a 3-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals has him listed as the No. 9 prospect in Utah while 247Sports ranks him No. 11 in the state and No. 72 at his position nationally.

He made the commitment via his social media account a week after making his second campus visit. Uluave previously checked out Cal on Junior Day in March.

He told Rivals he was sold on Cal’s coaching staff, including head coach Justin Wilcox and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, who also will serve as his position coach.

“I just have to say, I really believe Cal’s coaching staff can develop me as a player on and off the field,” Uluave told Rivals. “They can help me to become the best that I can be.”

He said he comes from a family with several generations of educators and that academics were an important factor in his college choice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“So going to a school like UC Berkeley and getting a degree from there would be huge for me,” Uluave told Rivals. “I think Cal is a place that will develop me both as a player and as a person.”

At Mountain Ridge, Uluave had 54 tackles and forced two fumbles last fall as a junior. He also played running back, rushing for 806 yards with 15 touchdowns. He totaled 1,104 al-purpose yards.

Uluave highlights:

Uluave chose the Bears over Boise State, Duke, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State and Weber State, along with UCLA.

Cover photo of Cal's Memorial Stadium

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Keion Brooks Jr.
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Transfers: Who's Leaving and Who's Coming In?

By Jake Curtis3 hours ago
Jaden Rashada 3
Football

Cal Still in the Running for QB Jaden Rashada, Who Will Decide June 18

By Jake Curtis6 hours ago
Mykolas Alekna
Other Sports

Nobody's Perfect: Cal Freshman Mykolas Alekna Loses NCAA Discus Title by 1 Inch

By Jeff Faraudo6 hours ago
Iffy Joyner, left, and Mykolas Alekna finished fourth and second, respectively, in the NCAA discus.
Other Sports

One Inch Doesn't Scratch Mykolas Alekna's Frosh Season From List of Cal's Best

By Jeff Faraudo6 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports 2
Football

Aaron Rodgers Not the Betting Favorite for MVP; Jared Goff a Long Shot

By Jake CurtisJun 10, 2022
Camryn Rogers at the 2022 NCAA championships
Other Sports

Cal's Camryn Rogers Delivers 3rd NCAA Hammer Throw Title with College Record

By Jeff FaraudoJun 9, 2022
Jared Goff Junfu Han USA TODAY NETWORK
Football

Will Lions New Offensive Coordinator Make Jared Goff a Star Again?

By Jake CurtisJun 9, 2022
Philippines island of Layte
Football

Former Cal Star Camryn Bynum Set to Tackle Aftermath of Philippines Typhoon

By Jeff FaraudoJun 9, 2022