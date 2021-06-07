Cal Football Hosts USC in Week 10 of 2021 Pac-12 Schedule

* Tenth in a series of stories taking an early look at Cal's 2021 football opponents (cover photo: Kedon Slovis)

GAME 10: USC AT CAL

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

USC 2020 record: 5-0/1st in Pac-12 South; lost 31-24 to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game

Series record: USC leads 71-31-5 and has won 15 of the past 16 meetings. The Bears and Trojans did not play each other last season due to the pandemic, the first time they’ve missed since 1925. USC won 24-17 at Berkeley in 2019 after Cal prevailed 15-14 in Los Angeles the year before.

Trojans coach: Clay Helton (45-23, 7th season)

Top players: Junior QB Kedon Slovis (1,921 passing yards, 17 TD, 7 INT in 6 games in 2020; 3,502 passing yards, 30 TD, 9 INT in 2019); Senior RB Stephen Carr (1,329 career rushing yards, 5.0 per carry, 12 TD; 57 receptions, 421 yards, 1 TD); Junior WR Drake London (33 receptions, 502 yards, 15.2 per catch, 5 TD in 2020; 72 career receptions, 1,069 yards, 8 TD); Senior RB Vavae Malepeai (503 rushing yards, 4.8 per carry, 6 TD in 2020; 1,503 career rushing yards, 5.0 per carry, 17 TD; 49 receptions, 227 yards, 1 TD); Sophomore WR Bru McCoy (21 receptions, 236 yards, 2 TD); Junior OLB Drake Jackson (20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss in 2020); Junior CB Chris Steele (26 tackles, 4 pass breakups in 2020); Senior DL Nick Figueroa (20 tackles, 7 tackles for loss in 2020); Senior safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (40 tackles, 1 INT, 3 fumble recoveries in 6 games in 2020).

Strengths: As usual, the Trojans boast great skill-position players. Leading the way is Kedon Slovis was the first-team All-Pac-12 quarterback last fall as a sophomore. Gone are elite WRs Amon-Ra St, Brown and Tyler Vaughns, but Drake London was a second-team all-conference pick a year ago, and USC has depth and experience at running back. . . . Despite losses to the NFL, the transfer portal and injury, the Trojans feel good about their defensive line, led by redshirt freshman Jamar Sekona and 6-foot-3, 325-pound freshman enrollee Jay Toia.

Weaknesses: The offensive line remains a major question mark a year after its one standout player, Alijah Vera-Tucker, bolted for the NFL. As trojanswire.com wrote: “USC will not have one of the best offensive lines in the United States. No one needs to wonder if the Trojans will have a bunch of rock stars in the trenches; they won’t. The question is if this line will be solid (a B or B-plus) or below-average (C or worse).” . . . There is no experience behind Slovis, with true freshmen Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss competing for the understudy role.

What you should know about USC: The pressure remains on coach Clay Helton, despite last year’s 5-0 regular-season record. The Trojans were a combined 13-12 the two previous seasons and have not won a bowl game since the 2016 season, much less earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. Those are the traditional standards at USC, although it’s been a while since the Trojans occupied that niche . . . Helton replaced his O-line coach in the offseason, bringing in Clay McGuire

USC spring football status: Jaxson Dart appeared to gain an edge on fellow freshman Miller Moss in the duel for the No. 2 quarterback job. Dart show great arm talent but also ability when he leaves the pocket and on run-pass option plays, according to the Los Angeles Times . . . . freshman Courtland Ford emerged as the frontrunner to secure the vacant left tackle spot . . . WR Drake London reportedly was the team’s most consistently dominant player during spring workouts, although freshman early enrollee Michael Jackson III also impressed at the same position. . . . Transfer RB Keaontay Ingram, who rushed for 1,811 yards in three seasons at Texas, made headway in his pursuit of a key role next fall. . . . OLB Drake Jackson missed a portion of spring ball when he entered concussion protocol following a car accident. . . . Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao saw action at nickel back during the spring and may see some action there in the fall.

USC 2021 season projection: The Trojans likely will be picked to repeat their Pac-12 South title, but whether they can be an elite team is unclear. The schedule is favorable. The Trojans don’t play Oregon or Washington — the top two North contenders — and they open the season vs. San Jose State, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State, all of them at home except WSU. Two critical road games: Notre Dame on Oct. 23, and Arizona State in what could be a Pac-12 South showdown the week before the Trojans visit Cal.

Cal-USC game prediction: USC 31, Cal 17

Cover photo of Kedon Slovis by Kirby Lee, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo