Cornerback Camryn Bynum is Cal's Highest-Rated 2021 NFL Prospect

Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum, who confirmed this week he will leave school and turn pro, is projected be chosen from the third and fifth rounds of the 2021 NFL draft, according to the website WalterFootball.com.

Bynum is ranked as the No. 19 cornerback prospect, third at his position among players from the Pac-12 Conference. Ahead of him among corners are Stanford’s Paulson Adebo at No. 7 and Washington’s Elijah Molden at No. 14.

Bynum is one of just four Cal players ranked by Walter Football as NFL prospects at their positions. The others are Cameron Goode and Kuony Deng, who are ranked Nos. 22 and 29, respectively, at outside linebacker, and Elijah Hicks, who is pegged No. 38 at corner.

Goode, Deng and Hicks — all seniors — have not announced whether they will enter the NFL draft or take advantage of a one-time NCAA ruling that allows seniors to return to college next season.

Bynum, a four-year starter at Cal, initially opted out of the 2020 season after the Pac-12 canceled the fall schedule. When the season was reinstated, Bynum returned and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors.

Here’s what Walter Football had to say about Bynum:

Walter Football's draft evaluation of Camryn Bynum

Bynum started all 42 games of his career, compiling 184 tackles with six interceptions and 28 passes defended.

Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II was rated by Walter Football as the No. 1 cornerback prospect with teammate Josh Jobe listed at No. 11.

Georgia has four cornerbacks ranked: Tyson Campbell at No. 6, Eric Stokes at No. 12, D.J. Daniel at No. 16 and Mark Webb at No. 18. Webb is listed as a corner/safety combo.

Here’s a list of Pac-12 cornerbacks ranked by Walter Football:

No. 7. Paulson Adebo, Stanford

No. 14. Elijah Molden, Washington

No. 19. Camryn Bynum, Cal

No. 20 - Thomas Graham Jr., Oregon

No. 25 - Chase Lucas, ASU

No. 29 - Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

No. 30 - Keith Taylor, Washington

No. 38 - Elijah Hicks, Cal

Walter Football suggested that Adebo made a “foolish decision to sit out the 2020 season, which could really hurt him in the 2021 NFL Draft because he lost the opportunity to show good health and improvement in his eye discipline and ability to not get burned by double moves in coverage.”

Here’s what Walter Football said about Hicks, who played safety as a senior this fall after three seasons as a cornerback:

Walter Football's draft evaluation of Elijah Hicks

Goode, who totaled 27.5 tackles for loss in his Cal career, including 22 the past two seasons, is projected to be drafted between the fourth and sixth rounds. He overcame injuries his first two college seasons to become a more consistent contributor in 2019 and 2020.

But at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Walter Football said Goode is undersized to play edge rusher in the NFL and could benefit from staying in school to broaden his skill set.

“It would help him to show the ability to play traditional linebacker assignments like pass coverage and run defense,” the site wrote.

Here’s Walter Football’s full analysis of Goode:

Walter Football's draft evaluation of Cameron Goode

Deng also is projected to be drafted somewhere between rounds 4 and 6, but likewise Walter Football sees position issues with him. Deng played inside linebacker for Cal but at 6-6, 250 fits better as an outside linebacker, according to Walter Football.

“It would help to rise if he showed additional edge ability,” they wrote.

Here is Deng’s full analysis from Walter Football:

Walter Football's draft evaluation of Kuony Deng

No other Cal players are included in the position rankings by Walter Football, including Jake Curhan at offensive tackle or Zeandae Johnson at defensive end.

Seven Pac-12 players are among the 46 offensive tackles that get rankings, topped by No. 1 Penei Sewell of Oregon, No. 3 Alijah Vera-Tucker of USC and No. 11 Walker Little of Stanford.

Thomas Booker of Stanford is the only Pac-12 player among 19 ranked at defensive end. Booker is rated at No. 11.

