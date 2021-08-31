August 31, 2021
Washington Reportedly Cuts Former Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk

NFL teams reduce their rosters to the 53-man regular-season limit on Tuesday
Former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk reportedly was released by the Washington Football Team on Tuesday.

NFL teams needed to reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, and Kunaszyk was one of the last cuts by Washington, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

---We will have updates today (Tuesday) on other former Cal players who are on the borderline of making 53-man NFL rosters.---

Kunaszyk can try to sign with another team or he may be asked to sign with Washington’s 16-player practice squad.

Kunaszyk had a big game in Washington’s final preseason game this past weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kunaszyk was in the starting lineup for that game and had a game-high 10 tackles, including six solo stops.

He played 51 defensive plays and 10 special-teams plays in that game, giving Washington head coach Ron Rivera, an All-America linebacker at Cal, a long look at him.

Apparently Kunaszyk did not do enough to make the regular-season roster, though.

He was playing outside linebacker for Washington after being an inside linebacker at Cal.

Kunaszyk was not taken in the 2019 draft and signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers, whose head coach at the time was Rivera.

Kunaszyk made the Panthers’ 53-man roster and played in nine regular-season games that season.

He was released by the Panthers before the start of the 2020 season, and signed with the Washington practice squad when Rivera was Washington’s hed coach. He was elevated to the Washington active roster in November and played in six games.

.

Cover photo of Jordan Kunaszyk by Scott Taetsch, USA TODAY Sports

.

