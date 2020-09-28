SI.com
CalSportsReport
Ex-Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk Signed to Washington's Practice Squad

Jake Curtis

Former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunazyk, who was cut by the Carolina Panthers just before the start of the regular season, was signed to the Washington Football Team's practice squad over the weekend.

Kunaszyk is familiar with the Washington scheme and the head coach since current Washington head coach Ron Rivera, also a former Cal linebacker, was the Panthers head coach last year.

A spot on the Washington practice squad opened up when guard Joshua Garnett, wide receiver Cam Sims and linebacker Jared Norris were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster before Sunday's game.

Kunaszyk, an all-Pac-12 selection in 2018, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, but was signed by the Panthers and made the team. He played in nine games last season, mainly on special teams, for the Panthers' team coached by Rivera. He played just seven defensive snaps for Carolina in 2019 and recorded seven tackles.

Washington needs depth at the linebacker position with Cole Holcob out with a knee injury.

Teams can only call up players from the practice squad to the active roster four times without having to subject players to waivers.

The 23-year-old Kunaszyk could be called up to the active roster if Washington has any additional linebacker absences.

Kunaszyk played three seasons at Cal after transferring from American River (Junior) College.  As a senior in 2018, he finished with 148 tackles, which ranked third in the Pac-12, and that included 10 tackles for loss and four sacks.

He was not invited to the NFL Combine before the draft, but performed well in Cal Pro Day before the draft. (Click here for his 40-yard dash video.)

