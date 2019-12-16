Cal Football: Evan Weaver Named Associated Press First-Team All-American

Cal probably would have had trouble hanging with Alabama on the football field this season, but the Bears finished ahead of the Crimson Tide in one important category.

Cal had a player named to the Associated Press first-team All-American team released Monday. Alabama did not.

Cal linebacker Evan Weaver was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year this season and he had added to his collection of All-American honors by receiving his biggest postseason honor -- being named a first-team AP All-American.

The AP All-American squad is generally considered the most prestigious of the many All-American squads presented at this time of year, because a panel of 15 media members from throughout the country votes on the teams.

Weaver had already been named a first-team All-American by CBS Sports, Walter Camp, USA Today and several other reputable outlets, which virtually ensures that he will be considered Cal’s first consensus All-American since 2006, when Daymeion “Dante” Hughes (defensive back) and DeSean Jackson (all-purpose athlete) were consensus All-Americans.

Hughes and Jackson in 2006 are the two most recent Cal players named to the AP All-America first team.

Weaver was one of two Pac-12 players named to the AP first team, the other being Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

Weaver leads the nation in tackles by a wide margin with 173, which is 26 more than the nation’s No. 2 tackler, Dele Harding of Illinois, Cal’s Redbox Bowl opponent.

Weaver has already broken the Pac-12 single-season record for tackles and is within reach of the FBS record.

No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on The Associated Press All-America first team.

Here is the complete first-, second- and third-team AP All-American squads:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU.

Running backs — Chuba Hubbard, sophomore, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin.

Tackles — Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia.

Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin.

Tight end — Harrison Bryant, senior, Florida Atlantic.

Wide receivers — Ja'Marr Chase, sophomore, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma.

All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky.

Kicker — Keith Duncan, junior, Iowa.

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor.

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina.

Linebackers — Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Evan Weaver, senior, California; Micah Parsons, sophomore, Penn State.

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties — Antoine Winfield Jr., sophomore, Minnesota; J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia.

Punter — Max Duffy, junior, Kentucky.

Here is a photo of Weaver at Sunday's Lott Trophy presentation. He did not win but was one of four finalists:

A video of Weaver taling about the Redbox Bowl appears at the end of this story.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Justin Fields, sophomore, Ohio State.

Running backs — J.K. Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Travis Etienne, junior, Clemson.

Tackles — Jedrick Wills Jr., junior, Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, junior, Iowa.

Guards — Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon; John Simpson, senior, Clemson.

Center — Creed Humphrey, sophomore, Oklahoma.

Tight end — Hunter Bryant, junior, Washington.

Wide receivers — Devonta Smith, junior, Alabama; Michael Pittman, senior, Southern California.

All-purpose player — Jaylen Waddle, sophomore, Alabama.

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia.

DEFENSE

Ends — A.J. Epenesa, junior, Iowa; Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State.

Tackles — Jaylen Twyman, sophomore, Pittsburgh; Jordan Elliott, junior, Missouri.

Linebackers — Hamilcar Rashed Jr., junior, Oregon State; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin; Jordyn Brooks, senior, Texas Tech..

Cornerbacks — Amik Robertson, junior, Louisiana Tech; Jaylon Johnson, junior, Utah.

Safeties — Julian Blackmon, senior, Utah; Grant Delpit, junior, LSU.

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A & M.

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs — Zack Moss, senior, Utah; AJ Dillon, junior, Boston College.

Tackles — Calvin Throckmorton, senior, Oregon; Colton McKivitz, senior, West Virginia.

Guards — Jonah Jackson, senior, Ohio State; Ben Bredeson, senior, Michigan.

Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple.

Tight end — Charlie Kolar, sophomore, Iowa State.

Wide receivers — Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State; Rashod Bateman, sophomore, Minnesota.

All-purpose player — Brandon Aiyuk, senior, Arizona State.

Kicker — Nick Sciba, sophomore, Wake Forest.

DEFENSE

Ends — Bradlee Anae, senior, Utah; Alex Highsmith, senior, Charlotte.

Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Neville Gallimore, senior, Oklahoma.

Linebackers — Logan Wilson, senior, Wyoming; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma; Malik Harrison, senior, Ohio State.

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, senior, Alabama; Luc Barcoo, senior, San Diego State.

Safeties — Tanner Muse, senior, Clemson; Xavier McKinney, junior, Alabama.

Punter — Sterling Hofrichter, senior, Syracuse.

Here is a video of Weaver talking about playing in the Redbox Bowl: