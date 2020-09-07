SI.com
Ex-Cal Star Evan Weaver Signs With Arizona Cardinals' Practice Squad

Evan WeaverPhoto by Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Former Cal linebacker Evan Weaver, who was one of the Arizona Cardinals' final cuts on Saturday, was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad on Sunday.

Weaver was one of three ex-Cal players who signed with practice squads after being released from the teams' 53-man, regular-season rosters. Wide receiver Chad Hansen signed with the Houston Texans' practice squad, and quarterback Davis Webb joined the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

Practice squads typically can have up to 12 players, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the number was inceased to 16, so more players will be available.

Click here for a list of practice squad signings for all 32 teams.

Salaries for practice-squad players are $8,400 a week for less experienced players and up to $12,000 per week for veterans. That means Weaver likely will receive $8,400 per week while Hansen and Webb might get up to $12,000.

Up to two practice squad players can be elevated to the game roster each week, which would expand the active roster to 55 players each week. These players can be sent back down to the practice squad without having to go through the waiver process, but that can only occur twice per player.

It was a mild surprise that Weaver was waived on Saturday. A sixth-round draft pick, Weaver was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2019 as well as a first-team All-American.  But his speed has always been a concern of NFL scouts.

Hansen (Cal 2015-2016) suffered an injury during the Texans' final scrimmage on August 27, and that may have contributed to him being released.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle had this to say about Webb (Cal 2016):

By re-signing Webb, the Bills have four quarterbacks in the building and that’s not a bad idea in this world we live in where COVID-19 could decimate a position group, or a team.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted that ex-Cal star Richard Rodgers II (Cal 2011-2013) might be someone the Eagles would sign to their practice suad.

There has been no news as to whether former Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (Cal 2017-2018), cut by the Carolina Panthers, has found another team or will be signed to a practice squad.

