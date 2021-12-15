Keep Track if You Can: DT Prospect Damonic Williams Flips Once More - To TCU

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Cal Football: Surprise! DT Damonic Williams Flips Once More, Signs with TCU

    Southern California prospect went from Cal to TCU to Cal to TCU in 24 hours.
    Defensive lineman Damonic Williams, probably a little dizzy by this point, de-committed from Cal for the second time in two days and signed with TCU on Wednesday afternoon.

    A 6-foot-1, 314-pound three-star prospect from southern California, Williams committed to Cal way back in January.

    But on Tuesday morning — 24 hours from Signing Day — he changed his mind in favor of TCU, now led by former Cal coach Sonny Dykes.

    By Tuesday evening, after a talk with family, Williams flipped back to Cal.

    “Cal is home for me and where I feel I belong,” he told Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

    Well, that latest commitment last about half a day.

    On Wednesday, Williams signed with the Horned Frogs.

    Dykes, hired by TCU two weeks ago from SMU, announced the signing of nine players in his first recruiting class with the Horned Frogs.

    Cal will unveil its class today in a 2 p.m. news conference.

    Cover photo of defensive lineman Damonic Williams courtesy of TCU

