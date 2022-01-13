Former Utah Defensive End Xavier Carlton Joins Cal as Transfer

Xavier Carlton, who played strong side defensive end at Utah the past two seasons, has committed to Cal after entering the transfer portal early this month.

At 6-foot-6, 272 pounds, Carlton becomes the third transfer to join the Bears since the 2021 season ended. Quarterback Jack Plummer (Purdue) and inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon (Oregon) previously committed to Cal.

Carlton announced his decision on social media:

Carlton played in 11 games with two starts in 2021 for the Utes, but was not listed on the depth chart for their Rose Bowl game against Ohio State and does not appear on the participation chart in the stat book.

He had 18 tackles this season, four tackles for loss, one sack and one pass defended. As a freshman in 2020, Carlton appeared in four games, recording one tackle.

Carlton was a big-time prospect coming out of Juan Diego Catholic High in Draper, Utah, a consensus four-star recruit according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rated him the No. 3 prospect in the state of Utah, and Rivals ranked him the No. 197 overall prospect in the country.

According to his recruiting profile, Carlton had offers from every Pac-12 school along with Notre Dame, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Texas.

He was born in Salt Lake City, but his family moved to California in time for Carlton to play his first three seasons of high school ball at Modesto Christian.

He joins other Central Valley players on the Cal roster including linebacker Trey Paster (Merced), tight end Keleki Latu (Sacramento), linebacker Femi Oladejo (Elk Grove) and offensive lineman Everett Johnson (Turlock).

Carlton and his family moved back to Utah before his senior season after his mother, Lorraine, accepted a new job. Carlton earned all-state honors in Utah in 2019.

Carlton’s father, Demetrius, played linebacker at Utah football in 1989.

Cover photo of Xavier Carlton by Jeffrey Swinger, USA Today

