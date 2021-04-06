Collin Morikawa, Max Homa Set for Afternoon Tee Times at the Masters

Morikawa and Homa each have one PGA Tour victory this season

Former Cal stars Collin Morikawa and Max Homa will have tee times late in the day Thursday as the Masters gets under way at Augusta National. And both will play in groups featuring a past Masters champion.

Morikawa will play Thursday and Friday with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Smith, teeing off at 2 p.m. in the final group of the day.

Homa is grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott and will tee off at 1:36 p.m.

Spieth (2015) and Scott (2013) are past winners at Augusta.

The first two rounds of the Masters will be carried on ESPN from noon to 4:30 p.m. PT. CBS will televise the tournament on Saturday (noon to 4 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Morikawa, 24, is playing in the Masters for just the second time after finishing in a tie for 44th at the 2020 event, which was delayed until November.

The 2019 Cal grad already has one major title under his belt, having won the 2020 PGA crown. Morikawa has three top-10 finishes this season, including a win at the WGC Workday Championship in late February, his fourth on the tour.

Ranked No. 4 in the current world rankings, Morikawa ranks fifth in hitting greens in regulation (72.5 percent) third in birdie average (4.69 per round). He is 43rd in scoring average (70.579) and just 126th in driving distance (293.9 yards).

Speith, 27, is coming off a win at the Texas Valero Open last week. He has five top-10 finishes in 2021 and 12 career victories on the tour. Smith, a 27-year-old Australian, tied for second at the 2020 Masters.

Homa, 30, is having his best professional season, highlighted by a win at the Genesis Invitational in February, when he shot 12 under, including a final-round 66. It was one of three top-10 finishes this season, which have added up to already have earned a career-best $2.664 million.

A former NCAA champion at Cal, Homa is playing in a major for the sixth time. He has made it to the weekend just once in the previous five -- at the 2019 PGA -- and missed the cut at both the Masters an U.S. Open in 2020.

Homa is teamed with DeChambeau, 27, who is the tour’s longest hitter (320.8 yards). He ranks first in scoring average (69.432) although he ranks just 133rd in driving accuracy and 65th in hitting greens in regulation.

DeChambeau has eight carer victories, including the 2020 U.S. Open, and has five top-10 finishes this season. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational a month ago and tied for third a week later at The Players Championship.

Smith a 27-year-old Australian, tied for second at the Masters in November.

Thursday/Friday tee times for other prominent players:

-- Dustin Johnson, world No. 1, 10:30 a.m.

-- Jon Rahm, world No. 3 and new dad, 10:42 a.m.

-- Phil Mickelson, 3-time Masters champ (2004, 2008, 2010), 1:12 p.m.

-- Justin Thomas, world No. 2, 1:48 p.m.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa during a practice round at Augusta National by Rob Schumacher. USA Today

