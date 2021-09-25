Collin Morikawa and Americans Rolling Toward Victory at the Ryder Cup

The 24-year-old is now 2-0 at Whistling Straights as the home team goes up 9-3.

Collin Morikawa remains perfect at the Ryder Cup and the Americans are in charge.

The 24-year-old Cal grad once again teamed with Dustin Johnson to win in their foursome match Saturday morning as the Americans pushed their lead over the Europeans to 9-3 in the 43rd edition of the cross-Atlantic competition.

Morikawa sank a 3-foot par putt on 17 to clinch a 2 and 1 victory over England’s Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton. That gave the Americans a 7-3 lead after Europe’s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia picked up a point a few minutes earlier.

“To close out a match is the best feeing,” Morikawa said. “It’s sometimes the hardest shot you’re going to have all day.”

Collin Morikawa celebrates making a putt on the second hole. Photo by Michael Madrid, USA Today

With basketball royalty Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry in the gallery, the American tandems of Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele closed out morning with victories as the home team took three of four matches for the third straight session over two days.

The Ryder Cup continued Saturday afternoon with four four-ball matches. Johnson and Morikawa were paired for the third time in four sessions and were facing Garcia and Ian Poulter in the No. 4 match, set to begin at 11:14 a.m. PT.

Morikawa was given the afternoon off on Friday, but given the successful partnership he and Johnson have forged, team captain Steve Stricker apparently decided it made sense to keep them on the course together.

Twelve singles matches on Sunday wrap up the event.

The Europeans have dominated the Ryder Cup in recent years, winning four of the past five.

Morikawa and Johnson beat England’s Paul Casey and Norway’s Viktor Hovland 3 and 2 on Friday, helping spark the Americans to a 6-2 lead on Day 1 at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Morikawa and Johnson won the first three holes Saturday morning and were 4 up after 10. They won holes No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8.

But Casey and Hatton slowly crept back and were down just one after Casey made a remarkable 107-yard chip for an eagle-2 on the par-4 14th hole.

The Americans pushed the lead back to 2 up on the 15th before clinching the match two holes later.

After assembling seven birdies in their Friday morning round, the two Americans had six more Saturday, although just one after the eighth hole. "We weren't doing anything crazy," Morikawa said. "We were just trying to hit smart shots."

Johnson improved to 3-0 for the weekend.

Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson wait their turn. Photo by Kyle Terada, USA Today

Saturday was another chapter in a remarkable start to Morikawa’s PGA career. He turned pro in 2019 and already has won two majors, including the British Open this summer. He just missed a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, where he also strained a muscle in his lower back, which hampered him for weeks.

Acknowledging that his fouled up his swing while compensating for the injury, Morikawa used the past three weeks to iron out those bad habits and the world’s third-ranked player has been his old self through two days at the Ryder Cup.

Spaniards Rahm and Garcia lost the first three holes to Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, but won holes No. 12, 13, 16 and 17 to prevail 3 and 1. It was Garcia’s 24th victory in Ryder Cup play.

It was also the only victory the Europeans would secure in the morning.

Spieth and Thomas rallied from a three-hole deficit after six holes to win 2 up over Bernd Wiesberger and Viktor Hovland, and Cantlay and Schauffele won 2 and 1 over Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick to give the Americans an almost insurmountable lead entering the afternoon.

Cover photo of Collin Morikawa by Kyle Terada, USA Today

