Cal Rugby: Bears Beat UC Davis 137-0

Cal improved its rugby record to 4-0 with a convinc9ng 137-0 victory over UC Davis on Saturday at Davis' Russell Field.

"We thank UC Davis for that match," said head coach Jack Clark. "Tough day for them, but they stuck at the match."



The Golden Bears used a mixed lineup to begin the match against the Aggies and by halftime, they had an all freshman and sophomore lineup. A total of 18 players scored, and it was the first scoring in a 15s matcch of all the freshmen who got on the board.

"It was good to get some touches in today, to get a good 40 minutes in," sophomore flanker Zach Neff said.'



The Bears will now return to Berkeley where they will prepare for a matchup at San Diego State on February 1. The match against the Aztecs is Cal's final week on the road before their home opener on February 8: a doubleheader against California Maritime and UCLA.



Scoring Timeline:



Cal 137, UC Davis 0



03:00 Henry Poon 5, Ethan Greene 2

6:00 Marcus Shankland 5, Greene 2

8:00 Shankland 5, Greene 2

12:00 Seth Purdey 5, Greene 2

15:00 Greene 5, Greene 2

22:00 Jack Manzo 5, Greene 2

28:00 George Salter 5

31:00 Garrett Kay 5

33:00 Nathan Zylstra 5, Ken Kurihari 2

36:00 Josh Warnock 5, Kurihari 2

39:00 Max Shumacher 5, Kurihari 2

Halftime Score: Cal 73, UC Davis 0

42:00 Cal Liebowitz 5, Nate Salter 2

47:00 Zylstra 5

50:00 Alex Aguero 5, Salter 2

54:00 Max Clark 5

58:00 Clark 5, Salter 2

60:00 Callum Janis 5, Salter 2

64:00 Jake Broekhuizen 5, Salter 2

69:00 Broekhuizen 5

73:00 Alex Brundage 5, Salter 2

79:00 Neff 5, Salter 2

