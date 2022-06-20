Former Cal Soccer Star Alex Morgan Is Tearing Up the NWSL

She is approaching her 33rd birthday, but leads the league in goals before heading into CONCACAF competition

"Watch out, world. Alex Morgan will rejoin the U.S. national team playing arguably the best soccer of her life."

That is the lead statement of a column by the San Diego Union-Tribune's Tom Krasovic. It was not written five years ago; it was written on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The simple truth is that the former Cal soccer star is dominating the National Women's Soccer League while leading the expansion San Diego Wave to first place in the NWSL.

After her limited playing time and limited production in the 2021 Olympics, there were suggestions that Morgan's career might be on the decline. But apparently that's not the case.

Morgan, who will turn 33 years old on July 2 and whose daughter is now 2 years old, scored two goals in San Diego's 3-0 victory over Gotham on Sunday.

She has now scored 11 goals in 10 games this season.

No other player in the league has more than eight goals, and Morgan already has scored more goals than she did in any of her previous eight seasons in the NWSL. She scored just five goals in 13 games for the Orlando Pride last season.

Granted, four of Morgan's goals this season have come on penalty kicks, but both of her goals on Sunday came during the flow of the game.

Here is the first goal Sunday:

And here is the second goal:

Her production presumably is one of the reasons she is rejoining the U.S. Women's National Team for the CONCACAF Championships after not being on the roster earlier this year.

In preparation for that event, the Americans will face Colombia in a pair of friendlies -- June 25 in Commerce City, Colorado, and June 28 in Sandy, Colorado.

Then the USWNT will head to Mexico for three games in the CONCACAF W Championship -- July 4 against Haiti, July 7 against Jamaica and July 11 against Mexico.

It will be interesting to see how Morgan is used in those games and how productive she is.

