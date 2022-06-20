Skip to main content

Former Cal Soccer Star Alex Morgan Is Tearing Up the NWSL

She is approaching her 33rd birthday, but leads the league in goals before heading into CONCACAF competition

"Watch out, world. Alex Morgan will rejoin the U.S. national team playing arguably the best soccer of her life."

That is the lead statement of a column by the San Diego Union-Tribune's Tom Krasovic. It was not written five years ago; it was written on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The simple truth is that the former Cal soccer star is dominating the National Women's Soccer League while leading the expansion San Diego Wave to first place in the NWSL.

After her limited playing time and limited production in the 2021 Olympics, there were suggestions that Morgan's career might be on the decline. But apparently that's not the case.

Morgan, who will turn 33 years old on July 2 and whose daughter is now 2 years old, scored two goals in San Diego's 3-0 victory over Gotham on Sunday.

She has now scored 11 goals in 10 games this season.

No other player in the league has more than eight goals, and Morgan already has scored more goals than she did in any of her previous eight seasons in the NWSL. She scored just five goals in 13 games for the Orlando Pride last season.

Granted, four of Morgan's goals this season have come on penalty kicks, but both of her goals on Sunday came during the flow of the game.

Here is the first goal Sunday:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And here is the second goal:

Her production presumably is one of the reasons she is rejoining the U.S. Women's National Team for the CONCACAF Championships after not being on the roster earlier this year.

In preparation for that event, the Americans will face Colombia in a pair of friendlies -- June 25 in Commerce City, Colorado, and June 28 in Sandy, Colorado.

Then the USWNT will head to Mexico for three games in the CONCACAF W Championship -- July 4 against Haiti, July 7 against Jamaica and July 11 against Mexico.

It will be interesting to see how Morgan is used in those games and how productive she is.

.

Cover photo of Alex Morgan by Ray Acevedo, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa's Super Sunday Lifts Him to a Tie for Fifth at the U.S. Open

By Jeff Faraudo17 hours ago
Former Cal swimmer Farida Osman
Other Sports

Ex-Cal Swimmer Farida Osman Delivers African Record at World Championships

By Jeff FaraudoJun 19, 2022
Collin Morikawa US Open 6 John David Mercer
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa Falters Badly in Third Round of U.S. Open

By Jake CurtisJun 18, 2022
Jaden Rashada 10
Football

Highly Touted QB Jaden Rashada Cuts His List to Five; Cal Not On It

By Jake CurtisJun 18, 2022
Collin Morikawa contemplates a putt
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa Fires 4-Under 66, Shares Lead at Halfway Point of U.S. Open

By Jeff FaraudoJun 17, 2022
aaron Rodgers cary edmondson 2
Football

Aaron Rodgers Ranks as the NFL's Highest-Paid NFL Player

By Jake CurtisJun 17, 2022
Jayen Brown
Basketball

Jaylen Brown Becomes Most Prolific NBA Finals Scorer Among Ex-Cal Players

By Jeff FaraudoJun 17, 2022
Keion Brooks Jr.
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Transfers: Who's Leaving and Who's Coming In?

By Jake CurtisJun 16, 2022