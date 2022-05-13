Vaughn hasn't played in an MLB game since bruising his hand on April 29.

The day after he slugged two home runs in a minor-league rehab game, Andrew Vaughn was activated by the Chicago White Sox in advance of their Friday night game against the New York Yankees.

There was no immediate word on whether Vaughn would be in the lineup Friday night.

The 24-year-old former Cal star has been sidelined with a bruised right hand since being hit by a pitch against the Angels on Friday, April 29. The Sox put him on the IL a week ago Thursday, retroactive to May 2.

He was eligible to come off the injured list this Thursday but remained with the Triple-A Charlotte Knight for a second rehab game.

Vaughn demonstrated he is ready to be back in the majors by hitting a pair of home runs on Thursday night. In two games with Charlotte, Vaughn was 2 for 7 at the plate.

Vaughn, who was college baseball’s 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner in his sophomore season at Cal, is batting .283 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 games with the White Sox this season.

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn by Matt Marton, USA Today

