Andrew Vaughn Adds Defensive Excellence to his Red-Hot Bat for White Sox

The former Cal star is batting .336 over six weeks and handling all defensive chores.

Through the first six weeks of the major league season, the Chicago White Sox boasted the hottest rookie hitter in baseball.

No, it wasn’t Andrew Vaughn.

Yermin Mercedes, playing designated hitter, batted .381 through the White Sox first 29 games, helping spark the team to a 19-10 start out of the gate.

But Mercedes slumped in June, batting .128 over a 23-game stretch, and was sent to the minors.

In the meantime, Vaughn continued to deliver after earning a spot on the roster during spring training. Hot and cold at times early in the season, the 23-year-old former Cal star has proved to be a versatile and durable piece on a roster ravaged by injury. His 96 games played is third-most on a team that has forged a 10.5-game lead in the AL Central.

A first baseman through his career at Cal, Vaughn was installed in left field after Eloy Jimenez tore his pectoral muscle in the shrining training, leaving him sidelined until late last month.

Vaughn played capably in left, got some time at first base and even had single-game fill-ins at second and third base.

With Jimenez back in the lineup, manager Tony La Russa has shifted Vaughn to right field, where he continues to impress. On Thursday against Kansas City, he made what NBC Sports described as “a superhero-like catch,” depriving Emmanuel Rivera of an RBI double.

"He's an athlete," White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel told NBC Sports. "I always say let the athletes play. More times than not, he's going to make some plays out there for you. Tonight was no different. I was very thankful for that catch.

“But we don't expect anything less than a really good showing from Andrew just because of how good he is as an athlete.”

On Sunday night, against the rival Chicago Cubs, Vaughn singled, homered and drove in three runs to continue a productive stretch at the plate. He also made two more contributions with his glove, which you can check out in the video below.

"It’s amazing how well he’s played in the outfield,” La Russa said.

Andrew Vaughn shows off his glove in right field against the Cubs. Photo by Quinn Harris, USA Today

There is less surprise about Vaughn’s performance as a hitter, although what he’s done over the past nearly six weeks is enough to impress anyone.

In 33 games dating back to June 29, Vaughn is hitting .336 (38-for-113) with 7 home runs, 20 runs and 20 RBI. His slugging percentage over that span is .584, his OPS is .973.

That compares favorably to the numbers put up over the same stretch by two players more prominently identified as AL Rookie of the Year frontrunners.

— Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers, since June 29, is batting just .192 with 4 homers and 12 RBI in 22 games.

— Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Rays, in the same sample size, is batting .284 with 6 homers and 14 RBI in 26 games.

La Russa continues to like what he sees.

“I’ve seen (hitting coach) Frank (Menechino) talk about him and how he’s got a real good head as far as being smart, making adjustments,” La Russa told the Chicago Tribune last weekend. “He’s got one of those outstanding virtues that good hitters have, you never really see him throw an at-bat away.

“That’s mentally one of the most difficult things major-league hitters have to do is just work every at-bat and he’s got that quality.”

Vaughn, who wasn’t even a sure thing to make the White Sox roster in spring training, says he’s just trying to do his part.

“You’ve just got to show up every single day and put your work in if you’re in the lineup in a certain spot,” Vaughn said. “Just do your job and be there and help the team win anyway you can, if it’s DH, left field, right field, don’t matter.”

He’s also appreciative that his Hall of Fame manager has given him so many opportunities to show what he can do.

“It’s pretty humbling coming from Tony, who’s been around this game for such a long time, that he’s comfortable putting me at different positions,” Vaughn said. “Just be a baseball player every day.”

Andrew Vaughn slaps a single at Wrigley Field. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski, USA Today

VAUGHN VS. OTHER ROOKIE CAL ALUMS: Here’s a comparison of what Vaughn has done so far this season with other former Cal players in their first MLB season with at least 100 games.

— Sam Chapman (1938): At 22 years old, Chapman batted .259 with a .461 slugging percentage, an .813 OPS with 17 home runs and 63 RBI, 114 games

— Jackie Jensen (1952): At 25, Jensen hit .280 with a .402 slugging percentage and a .759 OPS. He had 10 homers and 82 RBI in 151 games

— Mike Epstein (1967): At 24, Epstein hit .226, slugged .367, had a .697 OPS, had 9 homers and 29 RBI, 105 games

— Kevin Maas (1991): .At 26, Maas hit 220, had a .390 slugging percentage and a.723 OPS. He had 23 homers and 63 RBI in 148 games.

— Jeff Kent (1992): At 24, Kent hit .239, slugged .430 with a .741 OPS. He had 11 home runs and 50 RBI in 102 games

— Xavier Nady (2003): At 24, Nady batted .267 with a .391 slugging percentage and a .712 OPS. He had 9 home runs and 39 RBI in 110 games

— Marcus Semien (2015): At 24, Semien hit .257, slugged.405 and had a .715 OPS. He had 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 155 games

— Andrew Vaughn (2021): At 23, Vaughn is batting .264 with a .450 slugging percentage and a .791 OPS. He has 13 home runs and 39 RBI in 96 games

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn by Tommy Gilligan, USA Today

