Ex-Cal Star Andrew Vaughn Smacks First Spring Homer for White Sox

Rookie DH has three walks in six plate appearances in his first two preseason games

Former Cal star Andrew Vaughn, who is now with the Chicago White Sox, hit his first spring training home run on Tuesday, and he did it by pulling his arms in to hit an inside pitch.

Vaughn is expected to be the White Sox’s regular designated hitter this season, and he showed his power capacity by turning around a pitch by Texas Rangers pitcher Kohei Arihara for a three-run homer. Vaughn had a walk later in the game, which ended in a 5-5 tie, and has walked three times in the first two games.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind that he’s ready to play in the Majors,” Abreu said of Vaughn through interpreter Billy Russo, according to MLB.com. “I’ve been impressed with him since I saw him last summer in Summer Camp. When I saw him there, just the way that he worked, just the way that he handled himself, I was impressed. He had a lot of talent.”

Vaughn did not play Wednesday, and has played just two spring games. He is 1-for-3 with the homer, three RBIs and three walks. That gives him a .667 on-base percentage and a 2.000 OPS.

“He has no fear,” White Sox hitting coach Frank Menechino said of Vaughn, according to MLB.com. “He has his own approach. He knows what works, and it’s just going to be getting reps up here. And I don’t doubt he’ll be able to make adjustments.”

Scott Merkin of MLB.com wrote this about Vaughn:

In the regular season, the team’s No. 1 prospect and projected rookie designated hitter won’t be hitting third -- at least not at the outset. But his power potential, coupled with his advanced approach at the plate, makes an already deep attack even deeper.

.

Cover photo of Andrew Vaughn by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.