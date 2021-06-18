Cal's Camryn Rogers Among 10 Semifinalists for Top Track and Field Award

Cal junior Camryn Rogers received one of the biggest honors of her blossoming track and field career this week when she was named one of 10 national semifinalists for The Bowerman.

The award is essentially the Heisman Trophy of college track and field, and Rogers is the first Cal athlete — male or female — to be considered for the honor.

The 22-year-old native of British Columbia, regarded as a virtual lock to represent Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, defended her 2019 NCAA title in the hammer throw two weeks ago at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Camryn Rogers at Hayward Field Instagram

She twice broke the collegiate record in the meet, and any of her five fair throws would have won the competition. Rogers’ final throw of the day went 75.52 meters or 247 feet, 9 inches to eclipse her earlier record throw.

Rogers was undefeated this season and now has four of the 10 farthest throws in college history.

The Bowerman finalists will be announced in coming weeks and the winners will be announced December 16 as part of the USTFCCCA Convention in Orlando, Florida.

The 10 semifinalists include two other Pac-12 athletes — USC sprinter/hurdler Anna Cockrell and Arizona State discus thrower Jorinde van Klinken.

Among 10 nominees for the men’s award are distance runners Cole Hocker and Cooper Teare of Oregon and Arizona State’s Turner Washington, winner of the shot and discus at the NCAA meet.

Cover photo of Camryn Rogers by Kirby Lee, USA Today

