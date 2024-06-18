Cal Alum Camryn Rogers Wins Hammer Throw at Paavo Nurmi Games
Camryn Rogers decisively won the women’s hammer throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old Cal grad and Canadian star threw 240 feet, 8 inches (73.36 meters) on her first attempt, a mark that held up as the best in the competition. She had two other legal throws and three fouls.
The reigning world champion who is prepping for the Paris Olympics later this summer, Rogers had three throws that beat runner-up Silja Kosonen of Finland. Kosonen’s best mark was 235-1 (71.67).
World-recordholder Anita Włodarczyk finished fourth at 231-6 (70.57). The 38-year-old from Poland, a three-time Olympic champion, is ranked just 17th on the 2024 world list and considered beyond her prime.
Absent from the competition were Americans Brooke Andersen, the world leader, DeAnna Price and Janee’ Kassanavoid, who are expected to be Rogers’ chief competition for the medal stand at Paris this summer.
Rogers’ winning mark was the shortest of her four meet this season, well off her 2024 best of 255-1 (77.76) at the Prefontaine Classic last month. This was her first competition since then.
Rogers is a former three-time NCAA champion in the hammer and owns the collegiate record. She will compete in her second Olympics at Paris.