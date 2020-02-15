CalSportsReport
Cal Baseball: Bears Lose Season Opener in 13 Innings

Darren Baker

Jake Curtis

Cal spent a long time playing its season opener Frdiay night, and the Bears were just one out away from pulling out a win. But ultimately Cal suffered a disappointing 13-inning, 3-2 road loss to Long Beach State.

Cal second baseman Darren Baker had an RBI triple in the top of the eighth inning to tie the score 1-1 and send the game into extra innings. The Bears failed to score on a bases-loaded, no-outs situation in the top of the 10th, but The Beach had a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the bottom of the 11th and failed to end tha game as Joseph King pitched his way out of the jam.

Cal took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 13th when Baker scored on a passed ball, and Long Beach State was down to its last out when Calvin Estrada faced Cal reliever Vaughn Mauterer with a runner on first and two outs.

Estrada hit a double down the left-fieled to drive in the tying run, and after Lucas Gather replaced Mauterer on the mound, Estrada stole third. Jacob Hughley, who had been 0-for-5 before that at-bat, singled to knock in the game-winning run.

Those were the only two earned runs Cal pitchers allowed on Friday.

Cal catcher Cole Elvis went 3-for-6, and Bears leadoff hitter Brandon McIlwain went 2-for-6,

Sam Stoutenborough got the start for Cal, and he pitched six shutout innings, allowing four hits and four walks and striking out three.

The second game of the three-game series at Long Beach State will be Saturday afternoon.

