Cal Baseball: Bears Overcome 9-0 Deficit to Beat San Jose State

Cal gets just five hits in an 11-run fifth inning. Dylan Beavers hits his conference-leading 13th homer

Cal had scored more than nine runs in a game only three times this season, so when the Golden Bears fell behind San Jose State 9-0 after four innings Tuesday, Cal's prospects for a much needed win were not promising.

However, Cal erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, propelling the Bears to an 18-10 victory.

Cal's bid to land one of the 64 berths to the NCAA playoffs remains a long shot, so they need every win they can get. Tuesday's win improved the Bears' overall record to 23-19 heading into a three-game home series against Arizona State that starts Friday.

Cal used nine pitchers and collected four home runs, including the Pac-12-leading 13th homer by Dylan Beavers, to pull out the Tuesday victory.

San Jose State put together an eight-run fourth inning to take the 9-0 lead. Cal pitchers walked five batters in that inning, including two with the bases loaded.

But Cal responded in the bottom of the fifth by sending 15 batters to the plate and scoring 11 runs. The Bears had only five hits in the inning but two of them were homers, and Cal also took advantage of six walks in the inning and a San Jose State error.

Keshawn Ogans entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fifth and contributed two hits in the inning, including a two-run homer. Quentin Selma also homered in the inning, and his grand slam put the Bears ahead .

.

Cover photo of Quentin Selma by Andrew Madsen, KLC fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport