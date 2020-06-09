CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Baseball: Darren Baker Might Be Selected in Wednesday's MLB Draft

Jake Curtis

Several Cal players might be taken in Wednesday's modified Major League Baseball draft, but the most likely Golden Bears player to be drafted is second baseman Darren Baker.

Wednesday's draft will be different, as Cal baseball coach Mike Neu notes in the video above.  Typically the MLB draft has 40 rounds, but this year, because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be just five rounds.

Baker as well as two fellow Cal juniors--outfielder Brandon McIlwain and third baseman Quentin Selma--and senior outfielder Max Flower would all no doubt be taken in a typical 40-round draft. This year their chances of being drafted are reduced significantly.

However, it is Baker who had the best shot, with a fourth- or fifth-round selection being possible. (Baker is pictured in the cover photo for this article, and the photo was taken by Marcus Edwards of KLC Fotos.)

Players with pro potential who are not drafted will likely be signed as free agents, and it is assumed there will be a large number of free-agent signings this year with the limited number of rounds in the draft.

All four of Cal's draft hopefuls will have the option of returning to Cal next season, and that includes Flower since the NCAA gave all spring-sport athletes an additional year of eligibility following the cancellation of most of their season.

However, all four are likely to sign with major-league clubs if they are drafted or get a reasonable offer. Flower and McIlwain have already graduated from Cal.

None of the four is listed among MLB.com's top 200 prospects, but Baker, the son of Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker, has the elements pro teams might want.

https://www.mlb.com/draft/tracker

"At the start of the year I think we predicted him to go somewhere between the third and the sixth round," Neu said Tuesday, "and I think he has a very good chance to go somewhere after the first round somewhere and sign.

"Obviously a really good infielder, great defensive player with a good amount of speed, played really well for us all three years . . , and really did well in the Cape Cod League, which was good because he got a chance to be seen more. 

"Being his junior year he didn't get to be seen quite as much because of the shortened season, but he did really well on the tape, and I think that will help him out."

Baker hit .286 with four steals in 16 games this season.

(Click here for some video highlights of Baker.)

McIlwain was drafted last year, and thought seriously of signing last year before opted to come back to Cal. He might get drafted again this year, but is more likely to try to sign as a free agent.

McIlwain hit .200 with one homer in 16 games.

Selma had a good junior season, hitting .293 with one homer and an .825 OPS, while Flower hit .233 in 13 games.

Arizona State first baseman Spener Torkelson might be the first player taken in Wednesday's MLB draft, and UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchelk might be a top-10 pick as well.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jason Kidd won his only NBA title with the Mavericks in 2011

Mavericks teammate Shawn Marion called Jason Kidd "fearless"

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 2, Rushing Defense

All the other starters in the front seven are back, but the Bears will lose their best run-stopper and inspirational leader

Jake Curtis

Cal Football 2020 Assessment: Part 1, Rushing Offense

Cal's rushing game was among the worst in the Pac-12 in 2019

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: NCAA Proposal Would Set Dates for Preseason Practice

Cal could start preseason camp as early as July 31. NCAA proposal sets possible starting dates for coach-player interaction, enhanced training and preseason camp

Jake Curtis

Mark Fox believes more shooters on the floor will help Matt Bradley

Coach Mark Fox still hopes transfer point guard Jarred Hyder could be eligible

Jeff Faraudo

Leon Powe enjoyed a big Game 2 in the 2008 NBA Finals

Leon Powe scored 21 points against the Lakers, giving the Celtics a 2-0 series lead

Jeff Faraudo

Two Ex-Cal Players Among 50 Highest-Paid Athletes

Aaron Rodgers makes more in endorsements than Jared Goff, but Goff's salary puts him ahead

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Video Highlights of 2021 Commit TE Jermaine Terry

The tight end from nearby Richmond, Calif., seems to have all the assets needed to thrive in Bill Musgrave's offense

Jake Curtis

PFF’s Top 50 NFL Players Noticeably Excludes a Prominent Ex-Cal player

The one Cal alumnus that is mysteriously missing from the PFF top 50 is a quarterbak headed to the Hall of Fame

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Will Require Athletes to be Tested When They Return to Campus

Getting a unform testing protocol for all conferences will be a challenge, and agreement needs to be reached before the season starts

Jake Curtis