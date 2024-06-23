Cal's Dare Rose Barely Misses Qualifying for Olympics in 100 Butterfly
Cal’s Dare Rose missed qualifying for the Olympics by four-one-hundredths of a second on Saturday evening.
Rose, who was a senior at Cal this past year, finished third in the 100-meter butterfly final at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. His time of 50.84 seconds was barely worse than the 50.80 time of second-place finisher Thomas Heilman. Unfortunately for Rose, only the top two finishers in each event qualify for the Olympics.
The result was a disappointment for Rose, who won the 100-meter butterfly at the 2023 U.S. Championships. He was considered one of the favorites in the 100 butterfly final, but came up just short.
Caeleb Dressel finished first in the event in a time of 50.19, putting him 0.61 of second in front of Heilman. Dressel has now qualified for the Olympics in two events after winning the 50-meter freestyle.
Former Cal standout Ryan Murphy was hoping to earn an Olympic berth in his third event, having already qualified for Paris in the 100 and 200 backstroke. However, Murphy finished sixth in the 100 butterfly final in a time of 51.46.
