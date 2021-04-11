FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Cal Tops BYU in Rugby Season Opener

Bears win in first home game in more than a year
Author:
Publish date:

In its first game at Cal’s Witter Rugby Field in more than a year, the Golden Bears defeated BYU 37-28 on Saturday in Cal’s season opener.

Five Cal players scored in the game that was played without spectators. This was the first of three spring games the Bears have scheduled. Next Saturday, Cal will play at Saint Mary’s, and on Saturday, May 1, the Bears will play a home game against Arizona.

Cal faced the perennially strong BYU squad for the first time since meeting the Cougars in the 2016 Varsity Cup national championship.

"I'm just pleased we get to play," head coach Jack Clark said, according to the Cal athletics web site. "There was no certainty this would occur this spring and here we are, with the privilege of playing the game we love. We have so much gratitude towards our University for helping us get to this point. Not only do we get to play, we get to play BYU, who, per usual, is impressive. As undercooked as our boys are, they are excited for this opportunity."

It was the first game at Witter Rugby Field since Cal defeated Army 62-22 on March 7, 2020.

"I really didn't know what to expect today having not played in a year, but I didn't expect us to look like we hadn't played in three years," Clark said. "BYU deserves credit for what they put into that match."

BYU held a 28-27 lead after the break, but four minutes later, sophomore scrumhalf Max Clark, who was just inserted off the reserve bench, scored his first try of the season in the 62nd-minute. Then senior wing Marcus Shankland collected his third try of the game in the 78th-minute to close out the Bears' victory.

Scoring Timeline:

Cal 37, BYU 28

6:00 Jason Severance 5
10:00 Nick Bloom 5
14:00 BYU 5, BYU 2
21:00 Marcus Shankland 5, Sam Walsh 2
30:00 BYU 5, BYU 2
34:00 Shankland 5
38:00 Ken Kurihara 5
Halftime Score: Cal 27, BYU 14
48:00 BYU 5, BYU 2
58:00 BYU 5, BYU 2
62:00 Max Clark 5
78:00 Shankland 5

.

Cover photo by Robert Edwards/KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Charlie Brewer Jerome Miron
Football

Pac-12 Having a Parade of Quarterback Transfers In and Out

rugby photo
Other Sports

Cal Tops BYU in Rugby Season Opener

Former Cal star Matt Bradley
Basketball

Where Does Former Cal Star Matt Bradley Rank Among Available Transfers?

Collin Morikawa hits out of a bunker at the Masters
Basketball

Collin Morikawa Drops From 13th Place to 29th Entering Final Round of the Masters

Collin Morikawa, right, crosses the Byron Nelson Bridge
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa in the Thick of Things After Shooting a 69 on Friday at the Masters

SI All-American Player of the Year Chet Holmgren
Basketball

Versatile Big Man Chet Holmgren Tops SI All-American Team as Player of the Year

Aaron Rodgers Raj Mehta
Football

ESPN Report Gives Perspectives on Aaron Rodgers' Contract Situation

Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints
Football

Yes, Cameron Jordan, There is a Senior Bowl Hall of Fame and You're In