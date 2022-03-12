Skip to main content

Cal Track and Field: Camryn Rogers Breaks Three Records at NCAA Indoor Meet

School, Canadian and Pac-12 records fall as she captures third place.

Camryn Rogers, whose speciality is the outdoor hammer throw, rewrote three different record books in the weight throw to earn All-America honors at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Alabama.

The Cal senior twice broke her own school standard and also set the Canadian national record and the Pac-12 Conference mark with a throw of 78 feet, 11.25 inches (24.06 meters) on her final attempt to finish third in the event on Friday night.

Cal senior Josh Johnson will compete in the men’s shot put Saturday afternoon.

Rogers, the two-time NCAA champion and college record-holder in the hammer climbed to No. 9 on the all-time collegiate list in the weight throw. A year ago she finished just sixth at this meet and she was seeded just ninth entering Friday’s competition.

Indoor track and field All-American

Camryn Rogers

She broke the Canadian record of 77-5.5 (23.61) held by Olympian Sultana Frizell, and Pac-12 record of 75-4.75 (22.98) that belonged to Alyssa Wilson of UCLA. Wilson, now competing for Texas State as a graduate student, finished sixth Friday night with a best of 74-11.25 (22.84).

Rogers first crushed her previous school record of 74-7 (22.73 meters) with a second-round throw of 78-9 3/4 (24.02), an improvement of more than 4 feet.

Ole Miss senior Shey Taiwo, the top-seeded entry in the field, won the competition with a throw of 83-10 (25.55 meters), missing the 15-year-old meet and collegiate records by one-quarter inch (one centimeter).

Jasmine Mitchell, Taiwo’s Ole Miss teammate, was second at 81-10 (24.94 meters).

File photo of Camryn Rogers by Kirby Lee, USA Today

