Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

First-Round MLB Pick Carson Williams Won't Be Coming to Cal

The 18-year-old shortstop had committed to Cal, but will sign with the Tampa Bay Rays
Author:
Publish date:

Shortstop Carson Williams, who had signed a letter of intent to come Cal this fall before being taken in the first round of Sunday's Major League Baseball draft, plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays and won't be coming to Cal, according to his high school coach.

Torrey Pines High School baseball coach Tommy Simis said in an email that Williams will :"definitely" sign a pro baseball contract and won't be coming to Cal.

That comes as no surprise.  In fact, it would have been a major surprise if Williams had decided not to sign and had opted to attend Cal instead.

Every first-round pick in the past two years has signed a pro contract, and over the past five MLB drafts only three players selected among the first 30 picks failed to sign with the team that drafted him.

The money is just too good to pass up, and players have a good idea how much money they will  make based on the MLB's slotting system.  As the 28th pick in the first round, Williams is slotted to get a signing bonus of about $2.5 million.

Had he opted to come to Cal, he would have had to wait three years to enter the MLB draft again.

Although it was a minor surprise that Williams was taken in the first round, his reaction to being selected by the Rays indicated he planned to sign.

“I was ecstatic," he said according to the Rays website. "Just couldn't be more happy with their decision to take me. I love the organization, love the way they run things and love all the guys in the system. I mean, I couldn't be more happy.”

Williams, who turned 18 on June 25, moved up ladder of prospective draft picks as the draft approached because of a strong finish to his senior season at Torrey Pines, which is located in San Diego. 

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Williams hit .495 with 11 homers, 34 steals and a .979 slugging percentage during his senior season. 

Some pro scouts saw Williams as a pitcher at the major-league level, and he had his fastball timed up to 97 mph.  But Williams prefers being a position player as a pro, and the Rays drafted him as a shortstop.

Current Cal players who were taken in the the MLB draft include pitcher Grant Holman (sixth round, A's), pitcher Sean Sullivan (eighth round, Pirates), pitcher Ian Villers (eighth round, Giant) and second baseman Darren Baker (10th round, Nationals).

Cal senior infielder Quentin Selma was not drafted but signed a free-agent deal with the Angels.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

carson williams 3
Other Sports

First-Round MLB Pick Carson Williams Won't Be Coming to Cal

Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa and Byeong Hun An Near Top of Leaderboard in England

Layshia Clarendon
Basketball

Given a Fresh Start in Minnesota, Layshia Clarendon Has Found a WNBA Groove

Carson Williams 2
Other Sports

Cal Commit Carson Williams Taken in First Round of MLB Draft

Cameron Jordan Derick Hingle (2)
Football

Ex-Cal Star Cameron Jordan Named to NFL 30-and-Up All-Defensive Team

Willie White
Other Sports

Willie White, a Cal sprint champ who became a high school coaching icon, dies at 82

Collin Morikawa at the U.S. Open
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa: `I'm Not Making the Trip Over Here Just to Experience The Open'

Rose Bowl by Kirby Lee
Football

Pac-12 Bowl Projections from Five Sites