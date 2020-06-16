Here’s the good news about Collin Morikawa, and there is plenty of it:

— The former Cal golf star climbed in one week from No. 44 in the world rankings to No. 27.

— At 23, he has earned $1,956,312 during the 2020 season to rank No. 20 on the PGA money list, just one slot below Tiger Woods.

— His average round score of 69.939 this season ranks 16h among all professional golfers.

But Morikawa’s storybook run at the Charles Schwab Challenge ended in disappointment for the second-year pro. He missed a short putt on the 18th hole that could have secured the victory, then missed another near-gimme on the first playoff hole, allowing Daniel Berger to walk off with the $1.35 million winner’s check.

Morikawa pocketed $817,500 — the biggest payday of his brief career — but the misfire on 18 cost him half a million bucks.

We talked with Cal coach Walter Chun, who said he has no fingernails left after watching Sunday’s final round on TV. “It’s so hard to watch,” he said.

“You could see those guys were in it to win,” Chun said. “Second place is not a win. It’s not about money for those guys. You could just see the competitive nature in all the best players in the world.”

Morikawa will play in the RGB Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina this week, and Chun has no worries there will be lingering effects.

“It’ll make him stronger,” Chun said. “He takes disappointment and truly turns it into motivation. I wouldn’t be surprised if he puts himself in position again to win this coming Sunday.”