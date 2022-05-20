Collin Morikawa in Danger of Missing Cut at PGA Championship

Former Cal golfer has to wait and hope, but Scottie Scheffler is in even more jeopardy of not making it to Saturday

A bogey on the final hole, when it took him two shots to get out of the sand, has put former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa in danger of not making the cut at the PGA Championship.

Morikawa shot a 2-over-par 72 in the second round on Friday at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving him at 4-over for the tournament. The projected cutline when he finished his round early Friday afternoon was 3 over par. However, TV commentators at the event predicted the cutline would ultimately be 4 over par based on the difficult windy conditions, which would affect players yet to finish their rounds.

The top 70 scores and ties qualify to play Saturday, and Morikawa was in a large group of players tied for 79th when he finished his round.

Morikawa is playing in his 10th major, and he has missed the cut in only one of them, failing to get to a third round in the 2020 U.S. Open. He has won two majors -- the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 British Open -- and he has finished in the top eight of each of his last four majors.

He is 10 strokes behind current leader Justin Thomas, who shot a 3-under 69 on Friday and is at 6 under part for the tournament. However, first-round leader Rory McIlroy had not even begun his second round when Morikawa was finished and will begin his round at 5-under. Max Homa, the other former Cal golfer in the event, began the day at even par but he had yet to tee off by the time Morikawa finished.

Scottie Scheffler, the recent Masters champion and No. 1 player in the world, is unlikely to make the cut after shooting a 5-over-par 75 on Friday that left him at 6-over for the tournament.

Collin Morikawa's second try out of the sand on his final hole

Scheffler, Morikawa and Jon Rahm -- the top three ranked players in the world -- played in the same threesome, and although Rahm was disappointed during his Friday round, his 1-under-par 69 left him at 2-over for the tournament, which should put him safely into the third round.

Morikawa seldom displays displeasure on the course, but his disappointment was evident in his reactions on several occasions Friday.

Heading into his 16th hole of the day, Morikawa had gone 22 consecutive holes without a birdie, his longest such streak in any major. He birdied the No. 7 hole, which was his 16th hole of the round, with a long birdie putt to put him at 2-over for the tournament, but he bogeyed his final two holes.

He missed a lengthy par putt on No. 8 (his 17th hole of the round), then had his worst shot of the day on the final hole when he failed to get out of the sand trap on his first try. The ball hit the lip of the trap and rolled back into the sand, but his second try from the sand landed close enough to the hole so he could finish with a bogey 5.

.

