Collin Morikawa Nabs 4th at Charles Schwab - Fourth Top-5 Finish in 2024
Collin Morikawa recorded his fourth top-5 finish of the season, firing a final-round 68 Sunday to secure sole possession of fourth place at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth, Texas.
The 27-year-old Cal grad put together a four-day score of 8 under par, cracking 70 each day with rounds of 68, 69, 67 and 68 over the par-70 layout at the Colonial Country Club. This was his first tournament of the season where he shot in the 60s all four rounds.
Morikawa began Sunday in eighth place and birdied the first two holes to pull closer to the top of the scoreboard. But he carded bogeys on 4, 7 and 10 before closing with birdies on 14, 16 and 17 for a 2-under Sunday round.
He wound up three strokes clear of four players who shared fifth place at minus-5 and earned $445,900.
Morikawa’s performance came one week after he flirted with winning the PGA Championship then closed with a 71 on Sunday to finish in the tie for fourth place. The world’s ninth-ranked player, he also finished in a tie for third at the Masters this spring and a tie for fifth at the season-opening Sentry.
Davis Riley, a 27-year-old from Hattiesburg, Miss., claimed a five-stroke victory over the field at minus-14, despite shooting a 70 on Sunday. Ranked just 250th in the world, Riley won for the second time on the PGA Tour and took home a check for $1,638,000.
This year the one-time Alabama player had missed the cut in seven of his previous 14 tournaments with no higher finish than a tie for 14th at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 37-year-old Keegan Bradley shared second place at minus-9, one stroke better than Morikawa.
Former Cal star Max Homa, ranked No. 10 in the world, had a rough start to the Schwab, carding six bogeys and a double-bogey on the way to an 8-over 78 on Thursday. He birdied the first hole Friday then made 17 consecutive pars but his 7-over score through two days wasn’t nearly good enough to make the cut.
The biggest news out of the Schwab this week was the death by suicide of PGA Tour member Grayson Murray. The 30-year-old shot a 68 on Thursday then withdrew from the tournament after the 16th hole on Friday.
It was reported Saturday that he had died and earlier today his parents revealed the cause of death as suicide.
"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," Eric and Terry Murray said in a statement. "It's surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It's a nightmare.
"... Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”
Grayson had battled with depression and alcohol issues but seemed to have made a significant turnaround this year and won the Sony Open in a playoff in January.